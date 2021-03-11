 

Transphorm to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit on March 25th at 2 00 pm ET

GOLETA, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWireTransphorm, Inc. (OTCQB: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced today its co-founder & COO, Primit Parikh, Ph.D., will present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit on March 25, 2021 at 2pm ET.

To register for the free live broadcast of the virtual event, visit:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_D-gvCUrwSYqORDW1l3K5ag

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days at: https://www.transphormusa.com/en/investors/#events

About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors. To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com 

About Transphorm
Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit https://www.transphormchina.com/. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm.

Company Contact:
Cameron McAulay
Chief Financial Officer
1-805-456-1300 ext. 140
cmcaulay@transphormusa.com

Investor Contacts:
Shelton Group
Brett Perry | Leanne Sievers
1-214-272-0070 | 1-949-224-3874
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

Wire Service Contact:

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com




