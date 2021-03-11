BlueCity to Participate in the J.P.Morgan Global ESG Conference on March 23-25, 2021

BEIJING, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCity Holdings Limited (“BlueCity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLCT), a world-leading LGBTQ community platform providing a full suite of services to foster connections and enhance the well-being of the LGBTQ community, today announced that the management will participate in the J.P.Morgan Global ESG Conference on March 23-25, 2021.



Management will be available for virtual one on one meetings during the event. Interested investors who wish to request a meeting should contact their J.P.Morgan sales representative or BlueCity’s Investor Relations Department at ir@blued.com .