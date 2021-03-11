 

BlueCity to Participate in the J.P.Morgan Global ESG Conference on March 23-25, 2021

BEIJING, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCity Holdings Limited (“BlueCity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLCT), a world-leading LGBTQ community platform providing a full suite of services to foster connections and enhance the well-being of the LGBTQ community, today announced that the management will participate in the J.P.Morgan Global ESG Conference on March 23-25, 2021.

Management will be available for virtual one on one meetings during the event. Interested investors who wish to request a meeting should contact their J.P.Morgan sales representative or BlueCity’s Investor Relations Department at ir@blued.com.

About BlueCity

BlueCity (NASDAQ: BLCT) is a world-leading online LGBTQ platform providing a full suite of services that foster connections and enhance the wellbeing of the LGBTQ community through its portfolio of brands. BlueCity’s mobile app Blued enables users to conveniently and safely connect with each other, express themselves and access professional health-related and family planning consulting services. Available in 13 languages, it has more than 58 million registered users worldwide and is the largest online LGBTQ community in China, India, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. BlueCity’s portfolio of brands also includes Finka, a leading gay social networking app for a younger generation in China, and LESDO, a leading lesbian social networking app in China.

