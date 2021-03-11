PDS Biotech Announces that its COVID-19 Vaccine Consortium Received a Commitment from The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation of Brazil (MCTI) to fund Clinical Development and Commercialization of a Versamune-Based COVID-19 Vaccine with an Awar

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on PDS Biotech’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, today announced that its COVID-19 vaccine consortium consisting of PDS Biotech, Farmacore Biotechnology and Blanver Farmoquímica, has received a commitment from the Secretary for Research and Scientific Training of the MCTI to fund up to approximately US$60 million to support the clinical development and commercialization of a novel, Versamune-based, second generation COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil.

Development and commercialization of novel T-cell activating vaccine to be performed in Brazil by consortium of PDS Biotech, Farmacore Biotechnology and Blanver Farmoquímica

MCTI intends to start making the funds available to prepare to perform a combined Phase 1/2 clinical trial, upon authorization by the Brazilian regulatory agency, Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (Anvisa) to initiate the proposed Versamune-based COVID-19 vaccine clinical program in Brazil.

The pre-IMPD package for the Phase 1/2 trial is currently under review by Anvisa and the trial is anticipated to begin by Q2/3 2021. The majority of the capital provided by MCTI will fund the manufacturing process scale up, production and the Phase 3 trial, pending the results of the Phase 1/2 trial. The consortium members will work under a mutually agreed work plan to guide the vaccine efficiently through development in compliance with regulatory standards. The consortium anticipates working to initiate manufacturing scale up activities in the second quarter.

This award is based on the preclinical studies of the Versamune-based COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine combines PDS Biotech’s Versamune T-cell activating platform technology with a SARS-CoV-2 recombinant protein derived from the spike (S) protein. Notably, the protein in this fully synthetic vaccine includes conserved and non-mutating regions of the virus. The vaccine has demonstrated strong potential in preclinical studies to efficiently promote the induction of killer (CD8+) and helper (CD4+) T-cells that recognize and induce immune responses against such non-mutating regions of the virus. The protein also includes regions of the spike protein that result in the induction of neutralizing antibodies.