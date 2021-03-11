 

PDS Biotech Announces that its COVID-19 Vaccine Consortium Received a Commitment from The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation of Brazil (MCTI) to fund Clinical Development and Commercialization of a Versamune-Based COVID-19 Vaccine with an Awar

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 14:30  |  22   |   |   

Development and commercialization of novel T-cell activating vaccine to be performed in Brazil by consortium of PDS Biotech, Farmacore Biotechnology and Blanver Farmoquímica

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on PDS Biotech’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, today announced that its COVID-19 vaccine consortium consisting of PDS Biotech, Farmacore Biotechnology and Blanver Farmoquímica, has received a commitment from the Secretary for Research and Scientific Training of the MCTI to fund up to approximately US$60 million to support the clinical development and commercialization of a novel, Versamune-based, second generation COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil.

MCTI intends to start making the funds available to prepare to perform a combined Phase 1/2 clinical trial, upon authorization by the Brazilian regulatory agency, Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (Anvisa) to initiate the proposed Versamune-based COVID-19 vaccine clinical program in Brazil.

The pre-IMPD package for the Phase 1/2 trial is currently under review by Anvisa and the trial is anticipated to begin by Q2/3 2021. The majority of the capital provided by MCTI will fund the manufacturing process scale up, production and the Phase 3 trial, pending the results of the Phase 1/2 trial. The consortium members will work under a mutually agreed work plan to guide the vaccine efficiently through development in compliance with regulatory standards. The consortium anticipates working to initiate manufacturing scale up activities in the second quarter.

This award is based on the preclinical studies of the Versamune-based COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine combines PDS Biotech’s Versamune T-cell activating platform technology with a SARS-CoV-2 recombinant protein derived from the spike (S) protein. Notably, the protein in this fully synthetic vaccine includes conserved and non-mutating regions of the virus. The vaccine has demonstrated strong potential in preclinical studies to efficiently promote the induction of killer (CD8+) and helper (CD4+) T-cells that recognize and induce immune responses against such non-mutating regions of the virus. The protein also includes regions of the spike protein that result in the induction of neutralizing antibodies.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PDS Biotech Announces that its COVID-19 Vaccine Consortium Received a Commitment from The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation of Brazil (MCTI) to fund Clinical Development and Commercialization of a Versamune-Based COVID-19 Vaccine with an Awar Development and commercialization of novel T-cell activating vaccine to be performed in Brazil by consortium of PDS Biotech, Farmacore Biotechnology and Blanver FarmoquímicaFLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PDS Biotechnology …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
PDS Biotechnology Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
03.03.21
PDS Biotech Announces Presentations in Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences
22.02.21
PDS Biotech and Farmacore Announce Blanver to Join Consortium to Commercialize Novel Versamune-Based T-Cell Inducing COVID-19 Vaccine

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
48
Edge Therapeutics bald mit Phase 3 Ergebnissen