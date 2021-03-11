DATA443 ANNOUNCES FREE TRIAL FOR ITS HACK & RANSOMWARE-FREE DATA & EMAIL RESILIENCY SERVICES

Offer Is In Response to Hack of Microsoft Exchange OWA Impacting Over 60,000 Users

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, is pleased to announce a free trial program of its hack-free email resiliency services. The offer is in direct response to the recently reported hack of Microsoft Exchange. There are reportedly over 60,000 organizations worldwide impacted by the hack. The free trial program is being offered to all organizations impacted by the hack, in addition to those not impacted though wanting to experience the added degree of privacy, protection, and overall upgraded services and capabilities offered by Data443.

Data443’s mass privacy, discovery and archiving product, Data Archive Manager, is trusted by hundreds of organizations to manage and protect peta-bytes of stored data - email being the main subject recently. Long a favorite of IT managers, Data Archive Manager stores all forms of data content in repositories that are not subject to the current vulnerabilities announced by Microsoft. It also protects against the execution of any virus, macro vulnerabilities or ransomware packages embedded in datasets.

“Due to the nature of our storage platform and how we protect the email content in the repositories, end users and administrators have immediate and long-term access to their email records – in a completely non-repudiable fashion. Previously marketed under the ArcMail brand, we have put significant efforts into the product line and introduced new capabilities, including data classification and multi repository searching (such as SharePoint, OneDrive GSuite, Slack, Microsoft Teams). We continue to add more data sources on a quarterly basis due to customer demands and risk profiles in the public domain,” commented Founder and CEO of Data443 Jason Remillard.

“We continue to provide data security, privacy, discovery and archival services for hundreds of enterprise clients. This latest hack and breach of security is yet another example of why offline and non-repudiable archiving of ALL data is extremely important. In this age of heightened need for privacy and ever-growing litigation, users of corporate data of all types must take proactive measures or suffer the consequences. We continue to communicate to our clients that all data is in scope in the age of privacy – not just what is in your borders,” added Remillard.