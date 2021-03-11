 

Hudson Global Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON), a leading global talent solutions company, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

2020 Fourth Quarter Summary

  • Revenue of $27.3 million increased 7.4% from the fourth quarter of 2019, or 2.3% in constant currency.
  • Adjusted net revenue of $11.3 million increased 1.5% from the fourth quarter of 2019, or decreased 2.5% in constant currency.
  • Net income of $1.2 million, or $0.41 per basic and diluted share, versus net income of $1.5 million, or $0.48 per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income per diluted share (Non-GAAP measure)* decreased to $0.20 from adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.51 in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP measure)* was $0.7 million, versus adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

2020 Full-Year Summary

  • Revenue of $101.4 million increased 8.1% from 2019, or 7.6% in constant currency.
  • Adjusted net revenue of $39.1 million decreased 10.3% from 2019, or 10.6% in constant currency.
  • Net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.43 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.0 million, or $0.30 per basic and diluted share, in 2019. Adjusted net loss per diluted share (Non-GAAP measure)* of $0.38 decreased from adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.04 in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss (Non-GAAP measure)* was $0.4 million, versus adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million in 2019.

“2020 was a uniquely challenging year for our clients and our business due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer at Hudson Global. “However, we have begun to see activity levels rebound, especially in the life sciences and technology sectors, and we believe we are well positioned to return to growth alongside our clients in 2021.”

* The Company provides Non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Constant currency, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are defined in the segment tables at the end of this release and a reconciliation of such Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included within such segment tables.

Regional Highlights

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific revenue of $20.0 million increased 5% and adjusted net revenue of $5.5 million decreased 8% in constant currency in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. EBITDA was $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to EBITDA of $1.1 million a year ago. Asia Pacific delivered adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 versus adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For full year 2020, Asia Pacific revenue of $75.6 million increased 23% and adjusted net revenue of $19.8 million decreased 7% in constant currency compared to 2019. The revenue increase in 2020 was due to having a full year of the significant MSP contract in Australia we started in the second quarter of 2019. EBITDA for full year 2020 was $2.9 million, compared to EBITDA of $2.2 million in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2020 was $3.9 million up from $3.3 million in 2019.

Americas

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Americas revenue of $3.5 million increased 20% and adjusted net revenue of $3.2 million increased 16% in constant currency compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. These increases were attributable to the acquisition of Coit Group at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2020. EBITDA was $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 up from breakeven EBITDA last year. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million a year ago.

For full year 2020, Americas revenue of $10.9 million decreased 20% and adjusted net revenue of $9.6 million decreased 22% in constant currency from 2019. EBITDA loss was $1.0 million for full year 2020 compared to EBITDA of $0.1 million in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $1.4 million for full year 2020 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million in 2019.

Europe

Europe revenue of $3.8 million decreased 20% and adjusted net revenue of $2.6 million decreased 9% in constant currency in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. EBITDA was $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, flat versus a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $0.4 million a year ago.

For full year 2020, Europe revenue of $14.9 million decreased 21% and adjusted net revenue of $9.7 million decreased 6% in constant currency compared to 2019. EBITDA was $0.5 million for full year 2020 compared to $0.1 million in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.4 million for full year 2020 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million in 2019.

Corporate Costs

The Company's corporate costs of $0.8 million and $3.3 million for the fourth quarter and year ended 2020 excluded $0.3 million and $0.8 million of non-recurring expenses, respectively. This compares to corporate costs of $0.9 million and $4.1 million for the fourth quarter and year ended 2019, which excluded $0.1 million and $1.1 million of non-recurring expenses, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with $26.2 million in cash, including $0.4 million in restricted cash. The Company used $0.1 million in cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to generating $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year, the company used $1.4 million in cash flow from operations compared to using $4.8 million a year ago.

Share Repurchase Program

Through 2019 and 2020, the Company reduced its share count by 16% and continues to view share repurchases as an attractive use of capital. Under its $10 million common stock share repurchase program, the Company has $1.7 million remaining.

NOL Carryforward

Hudson Global has $318 million of usable net operating losses (“NOL”) in the U.S., which the Company considers to be a very valuable asset for its stockholders. In order to protect the value of the NOL for all stockholders, the Company has a rights agreement and charter amendment in place that limit beneficial ownership of Hudson Global common stock to 4.99%. Stockholders who wish to own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock, or who already own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock and wish to buy more, may only acquire additional shares with the Board’s prior written approval.

COVID-19 Update

As disclosed in previously issued Company press releases as well as in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs, our business has been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and the accompanying economic downturn. This downturn, as well as the uncertainty regarding the duration, spread and intensity of the outbreak, led to an initial reduction in demand for our services in 2020. Some of our customers instituted hiring freezes, while other customers that are more capable of working remotely were allowed to operate somewhat as usual. While we have seen some recovery, as evidenced by our fourth quarter results, this demand is still below pre-pandemic levels. The expected timeline for full recovery in demand for our services remains uncertain and difficult to predict considering the rapidly evolving landscape but we are beginning to see signs of positive momentum at certain clients.

The Company is vigilantly monitoring the business environment surrounding COVID-19 and continues to proactively address this situation as it evolves. The Company is confident that it can continue to take appropriate actions to manage the business in this challenging environment due to the flexibility of its workforce and the strength of its balance sheet.

Conference Call/Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call today, March 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss this announcement. Individuals wishing to listen can access the webcast on the investor information section of the Company's web site at hudsonrpo.com.

If you wish to join the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

  • Toll-Fee Dial-In Number: (866) 220-5784
  • International Dial-In Number: (615) 622-8063
  • Conference ID #: 4293877

The archived call will be available on the investor information section of the Company's web site at hudsonrpo.com.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com.

Investor Relations:
The Equity Group
Lena Cati
212 836-9611 / lcati@equityny.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, global economic fluctuations; the adverse impacts of the recent coronavirus, or COVID-19 outbreak; the Company’s ability to successfully achieve its strategic initiatives; risks related to potential acquisitions or dispositions of businesses by the Company; the Company’s ability to retain and recruit qualified management and/or advisors; the Company’s ability to operate successfully as a company focused on its RPO business; risks related to fluctuations in the Company's operating results from quarter to quarter; the loss of or material reduction in our business with any of the Company’s largest customers; the ability of clients to terminate their relationship with the Company at any time; competition in the Company's markets; the negative cash flows and operating losses that may recur in the future; risks relating to how future credit facilities may affect or restrict our operating flexibility; risks associated with the Company's investment strategy; risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations, political events, natural disasters or health crises, including the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak; the Company's dependence on key management personnel; the Company's ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals; the Company's ability to collect accounts receivable; the Company’s ability to maintain costs at an acceptable level; the Company's heavy reliance on information systems and the impact of potentially losing or failing to develop technology; risks related to providing uninterrupted service to clients; the Company's exposure to employment-related claims from clients, employers and regulatory authorities, current and former employees in connection with the Company’s business reorganization initiatives, and limits on related insurance coverage; the Company’s ability to utilize net operating loss carry-forwards; volatility of the Company's stock price; the impact of government regulations; and restrictions imposed by blocking arrangements. Additional information concerning these, and other factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Financial Tables Follow

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Revenue $ 27,331     $ 25,448     $ 101,448     $ 93,811  
               
Operating expenses:              
Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses 16,048     14,333     62,367     50,245  
Selling, general and administrative expenses 11,314     10,473     41,548     45,142  
Depreciation and amortization 106     23     179     85  
Total operating expenses 27,468     24,829     104,094     95,472  
Operating (loss) income (137 )   619     (2,646 )   (1,661 )
Non-operating income (expense):              
Interest income, net 16     91     149     617  
PPP loan forgiveness 1,326         1,326      
Other (expense) income, net (11 )   (123 )   463     (338 )
Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 1,194     587     (708 )   (1,382 )
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes (3 )   (896 )   535     (540 )
Income (loss) from continuing operations 1,197     1,483     (1,243 )   (842 )
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes             (113 )
Net income (loss) $ 1,197     $ 1,483     $ (1,243 )   $ (955 )
Earnings (loss) per share:              
Basic              
Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.41     $ 0.48     $ (0.43 )   $ (0.27 )
Loss per share from discontinued operations             (0.04 )
Earnings (loss) per share $ 0.41     $ 0.48     $ (0.43 )   $ (0.30 )
Diluted              
Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.41     $ 0.48     $ (0.43 )   $ (0.27 )
Loss per share from discontinued operations             (0.04 )
Earnings (loss) per share $ 0.41     $ 0.48     $ (0.43 )   $ (0.30 )
Weighted-average shares outstanding:              
Basic 2,884     3,072     2,911     3,131  
Diluted 2,894     3,111     2,911     3,131  


HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
         
    December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 25,806     $ 31,190  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $10 and $174, respectively   13,445     12,795  
Restricted cash, current   152     148  
Prepaid and other   889     804  
Total current assets   40,292     44,937  
Property and equipment, net   115     186  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   210     401  
Goodwill   2,088      
Intangible assets, net   1,400      
Deferred tax assets   1,037     793  
Restricted cash   241     380  
Other assets   3     7  
Total assets   $ 45,386     $ 46,704  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 576     $ 1,064  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   9,241     8,178  
Operating lease obligations, current   192     246  
Total current liabilities   10,009     9,488  
Income tax payable   887     845  
Operating lease obligations   22     160  
Other liabilities   188     177  
Total liabilities   11,106     10,670  
Commitments and contingencies        
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding        
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized; 3,672 and 3,663 shares issued; 2,685 and 2,936 shares outstanding, respectively   4     4  
Additional paid-in capital   486,825     486,088  
Accumulated deficit   (437,750 )   (436,507 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of applicable tax   526     (479 )
Treasury stock, 987 and 726 shares, respectively, at cost   (15,325 )   (13,072 )
Total stockholders’ equity   34,280     36,034  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 45,386     $ 46,704  


HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
SEGMENT ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                     
For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2020   Asia Pacific   Americas   Europe   Corporate   Total
Revenue, from external customers   $ 19,972     $ 3,538     $ 3,821     $     $ 27,331  
Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1)   $ 5,483     $ 3,167     $ 2,633     $     $ 11,283  
Net income                   $ 1,197  
Benefit from income taxes                   (3 )
Interest income, net                   (16 )
Depreciation and amortization                   106  
EBITDA (loss) (2)   $ 998     $ 723     $ 158     $ (595 )   1,284  
Non-operating expense (income),                              
including corporate administration charges and PPP loan forgiveness   483     (1,262 )   46     (582 )   (1,315 )
Stock-based compensation expense   11     92     1     62     166  
Non-recurring severance and professional fees       209         315     524  
Compensation expense related to the Coit acquisition (3)       91             91  
Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2)   $ 1,492     $ (147 )   $ 205     $ (800 )   $ 750  
                     
For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2019   Asia Pacific   Americas   Europe   Corporate   Total
Revenue, from external customers   $ 17,869     $ 2,933     $ 4,646     $     $ 25,448  
Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1)   $ 5,593     $ 2,733     $ 2,789     $     $ 11,115  
Net income                   $ 1,483  
Benefit from income taxes                   (896 )
Interest income, net                   (91 )
Depreciation and amortization                   23  
EBITDA (loss) (2)   $ 1,059     $ 43     $ 223     $ (806 )   519  
Non-operating expense (income),                              
including corporate administration charges   147     114     137     (275 )   123  
Stock-based compensation expense   22     6     3     119     150  
Non-recurring severance and professional fees               97     97  
Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2)   $ 1,228     $ 163     $ 363     $ (865 )   $ 889  
  1. Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
  2. Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income, business reorganization expenses, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring expenses (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
  3. Represents compensation expense payable to the principals of Coit per the terms of the acquisition agreement, including a promissory note for $1.35 million payable over three years.


HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
SEGMENT ANALYSIS - YEAR TO DATE
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                     
For The Year Ended December 31, 2020   Asia Pacific   Americas   Europe   Corporate   Total
Revenue, from external customers   $ 75,633     $ 10,866     $ 14,949     $     $ 101,448  
Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1)   $ 19,814     $ 9,598     $ 9,669     $     $ 39,081  
Net loss                   $ (1,243 )
Provision for income taxes                   535  
Interest income, net                   (149 )
Depreciation and amortization                   179  
EBITDA (loss) (2)   $ 2,877     $ (1,044 )   $ 481     $ (2,992 )   (678 )
Non-operating expense (income),                              
including corporate administration charges and PPP loan forgiveness   1,002     (1,076 )   (74 )   (1,641 )   (1,789 )
Stock-based compensation expense   60     88     6     583     737  
Non-recurring severance and professional fees       528         755     1,283  
Compensation expense related to the Coit acquisition (3)       91             91  
Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2)   $ 3,939     $ (1,413 )   $ 413     $ (3,295 )   $ (356 )
                     
For The Year Ended December 31, 2019   Asia Pacific   Americas   Europe   Corporate   Total
Revenue, from external customers   $ 61,438     $ 13,565     $ 18,808     $     $ 93,811  
Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1)   $ 21,177     $ 12,291     $ 10,098     $     $ 43,566  
Net loss                   $ (955 )
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes                   (113 )
Loss from continuing operations                   (842 )
Benefit from income taxes                   (540 )
Interest income, net                   (617 )
Depreciation and amortization                   85  
EBITDA (loss) (2)   $ 2,194     $ 60     $ 84     $ (4,252 )   (1,914 )
Non-operating expense (income),                              
including corporate administration charges   957     563     544     (1,726 )   338  
Stock-based compensation expense   102     26     8     825     961  
Non-recurring severance and professional fees               1,072     1,072  
Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2)   $ 3,253     $ 649     $ 636     $ (4,081 )   $ 457  
  1. Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
  2. Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income, business reorganization expenses, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring expenses (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
  3. Represents compensation expense payable to the principals of Coit per the terms of the acquisition agreement, including a promissory note for $1.35 million payable over three years.


HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
RECONCILIATION FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

The Company operates on a global basis, with the majority of its revenue generated outside of the United States. Accordingly, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates can affect its results of operations. Constant currency information compares financial results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The company currently defines the term “constant currency” to mean that financial data for a previously reported period are translated into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate financial data for the current period. Changes in revenue, adjusted net revenue, selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"), business reorganization expenses and other non-operating income (expense), operating income (loss) and EBITDA (loss) include the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Variance analysis usually describes period-to-period variances that are calculated using constant currency as a percentage. The company’s management reviews and analyzes business results in constant currency and believes these results better represent the company’s underlying business trends. The company believes that these calculations are a useful measure, indicating the actual change in operations. There are no significant gains or losses on foreign currency transactions between subsidiaries. Therefore, changes in foreign currency exchange rates generally impact only reported earnings.

  For The Three Months Ended December 31,
  2020   2019
  As   As   Currency   Constant
  reported   reported   translation   currency
Revenue:              
Asia Pacific $ 19,972     $ 17,869     $ 1,120     $ 18,989  
Americas 3,538     2,933     4     2,937  
Europe 3,821     4,646     155     4,801  
Total $ 27,331     $ 25,448     $ 1,279     $ 26,727  
Adjusted net revenue (1):              
Asia Pacific $ 5,483     $ 5,593     $ 343     $ 5,936  
Americas 3,167     2,733     4     2,737  
Europe 2,633     2,789     105     2,894  
Total $ 11,283     $ 11,115     $ 452     $ 11,567  
SG&A (2):              
Asia Pacific $ 4,002     $ 4,387     $ 258     $ 4,645  
Americas 3,705     2,576     10     2,586  
Europe 2,430     2,430     129     2,559  
Corporate 1,177     1,080         1,080  
Total $ 11,314     $ 10,473     $ 397     $ 10,870  
Operating income (loss):              
Asia Pacific $ 1,467     $ 1,194     $ 81     $ 1,275  
Americas (623 )   152     (5 )   147  
Europe 197     355     (24 )   331  
Corporate (1,178 )   (1,082 )       (1,082 )
Total $ (137 )   $ 619     $ 52     $ 671  
EBITDA (loss):              
Asia Pacific $ 998     $ 1,059     $ 74     $ 1,133  
Americas 723     43     (5 )   38  
Europe 158     223     (29 )   194  
Corporate (595 )   (806 )   (2 )   (808 )
Total $ 1,284     $ 519     $ 38     $ 557  
  1. Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
  2. SG&A is a measure that management uses to evaluate the segments’ expenses and includes salaries and related costs and other selling, general and administrative costs.


HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
RECONCILIATION FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY (continued)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  For The Year Ended December 31,
  2020   2019
  As   As   Currency   Constant
  reported   reported   translation   currency
Revenue:              
Asia Pacific $ 75,633     $ 61,438     $ 300     $ 61,738  
Americas 10,866     13,565     (12 )   13,553  
Europe 14,949     18,808     170     18,978  
Total $ 101,448     $ 93,811     $ 458     $ 94,269  
Adjusted net revenue (1):              
Asia Pacific $ 19,814     $ 21,177     $ 16     $ 21,193  
Americas 9,598     12,291     (6 )   12,285  
Europe 9,669     10,098     141     10,239  
Total $ 39,081     $ 43,566     $ 151     $ 43,717  
SG&A (2):              
Asia Pacific $ 15,941     $ 17,957     $ (87 )   $ 17,870  
Americas 11,814     11,739         11,739  
Europe 9,160     9,473     135     9,608  
Corporate 4,633     5,973         5,973  
Total $ 41,548     $ 45,142     $ 48     $ 45,190  
Operating income (loss):              
Asia Pacific $ 3,827     $ 3,112     $ 102     $ 3,214  
Americas (2,218 )   605     (6 )   599  
Europe 383     605         605  
Corporate (4,638 )   (5,983 )       (5,983 )
Total $ (2,646 )   $ (1,661 )   $ 96     $ (1,565 )
EBITDA (loss):              
Asia Pacific $ 2,877     $ 2,194     $ 110     $ 2,304  
Americas (1,044 )   60     (5 )   55  
Europe 481     84     (6 )   78  
Corporate (2,992 )   (4,252 )   (2 )   (4,254 )
Total $ (678 )   $ (1,914 )   $ 97     $ (1,817 )
  1. Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
  2. SG&A is a measure that management uses to evaluate the segments’ expenses and includes salaries and related costs and other selling, general and administrative costs.


HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

    Adjusted   Diluted Shares   Per Diluted
For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2020   Net Income   Outstanding   Share
Net income   $ 1,197     2,894     $ 0.41  
Non-recurring items (after tax)   (801 )   2,894     (0.28 )
Compensation expense related to the Coit acquisition (after tax) (1)   183     2,894     0.06  
Adjusted net income (2)   $ 579     2,894     $ 0.20  


    Adjusted   Diluted Shares   Per Diluted
For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2019   Net Income   Outstanding   Share
Net income   $ 1,483     3,111     $ 0.48  
Non-recurring items (after tax)   97     3,111     0.03  
Adjusted net income (2)   $ 1,580     3,111     $ 0.51  


    Adjusted   Diluted Shares   Per Diluted
For The Year Ended December 31, 2020   Net Loss   Outstanding   Share
Net loss   $ (1,243 )   2,911     $ (0.43 )
Non-recurring items (after tax)   (44 )   2,911     (0.01 )
Compensation expense related to the Coit acquisition (after tax) (1)   183     2,911     0.06  
Adjusted net loss (2)   $ (1,104 )   2,911     $ (0.38 )


    Adjusted   Diluted Shares   Per Diluted
For The Year Ended December 31, 2019   Net Income   Outstanding   Share
Net loss   $ (955 )   3,131     $ (0.30 )
Non-recurring items (after tax)   1,072     3,131     0.34  
Adjusted net income (2)   $ 117     3,131     $ 0.04  


(1) Represents compensation expense payable to the principals of Coit per the terms of the acquisition agreement, including a promissory note for $1.35 million payable over three years, and $500k of the Company's common stock vesting over 30 months.
(2) Adjusted net income or loss and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are Non-GAAP measures defined as reported net income or loss and reported net income or loss per diluted share before items such as PPP loan forgiveness, acquisition-related costs, and non-recurring severance and professional fees after tax that are presented to provide additional information about the company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures that the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. Adjusted net income or loss and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for net income or loss and net income or loss per share and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as measures of the company's profitability or liquidity. Further, adjusted net income or loss and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
   





Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hudson Global Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results OLD GREENWICH, Conn., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON), a leading global talent solutions company, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...