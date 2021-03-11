 

R3 Score’s CEO Laurin Leonard to Speak at Virtual Seminar on Mass Incarceration and the Human Rights Implications of AI

 Seminar Sponsored by the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy

BALTIMORE, MD, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GBBT), ("Global" or "the Company"), the developer of an AI-enabled financial software platform through its subsidiary, R3 Holdings, Inc., today announced that Laurin Leonard, President & CEO, will be a guest speaker at a virtual seminar on Monday, March 15 at 3:00pm EST.  The seminar is part of the talk series “Towards Life 3.0: Ethics and Technology in the 21st Century” organized and facilitated by Mathias Risse, Director of the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy, Berthold Beitz, Professor in Human Rights, Global Affairs and Philosophy, and Sushma Raman, Executive Director of the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy.

The series draws upon a range of scholars, technology leaders, and public interest technologists to address the ethical aspects of the long-term impact of artificial intelligence on society and human life. The topic of this seminar is “Mass Incarceration and the Human Rights Implications of AI.” Laurin Leonard will discuss the Company’s software that aims to uphold human rights, create opportunities for those living with criminal convictions, and to gain self-sufficiency through entrepreneurship.

Virtual Event Details

This event will be livestreamed on YouTube Live. Attendees registered for this event (link below) will receive a reminder for the livestream fifteen minutes before the event along with a link to the YouTube page where you can participate in the live chat and ask questions during the event.

https://carrcenter.hks.harvard.edu/event/towards-life-30-conversation- ...

About Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. and R3 Holdings, Inc.

Global completed a definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Baltimore, Maryland-based R3 Technologies, Inc. on September 23, 2020. R3 Holdings, Inc. is a SaaS company that provides a more contextualized criminal background report and alternative credit score for use by businesses of all sizes and in every industry. R3’s AI-enabled, financial software platform uses proprietary data-driven scoring designed to unlock new valuable information about employees and financial services consumers utilizing a multi-factor algorithm based on 11 factors assessing character, capacity, and current choice. To learn more about R3 Score, visit www.R3Score.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this presentation, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this presentation relating to the view of the management of R3 Score Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) concerning its business strategy, future operating results, and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements.  Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

