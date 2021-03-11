 

AgJunction Agrees to Participate in Non-Binding Mediation in Lawsuit Against Ag Leader

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) (“AgJunction or the “Company”) has agreed to Ag Leader Technology, Inc.’s (“Ag Leader”) request to participate in non-binding mediation in the lawsuit the Company filed against the farm machinery distributor in November of last year. The Arizona District Court has granted a 90-day stay to allow the parties to engage in discussions that may lead to a resolution of this matter. The lawsuit alleges that Ag Leader products infringe three of AgJunction’s patents related to automated machine control. The lawsuit further alleges that Ag Leader has breached the supply agreement between the companies.

“The 90-day stay will allow us an opportunity to determine if we can come to a satisfactory settlement of this lawsuit against Ag Leader, or if we will need to continue forward with the court proceedings,” said Bob Barjesteh, executive vice president and general counsel for AgJunction. Unless extended by the Court, the stay will automatically be lifted at the end of the 90-day period.

About AgJunction
AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant, Wheelman, Whirl and Handsfreefarm. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of AgJunction as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although the Company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and political uncertainties and contingencies. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to: the Company’s vision with respect to autosteering for farmers and the expectation that regular updates will be pushed out to the app ensuring farmers can always operate their Wheelman products with the most up-to-date technology. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information contained in this press release.

