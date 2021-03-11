 

Unisync and Mark’s Announce Strategic Collaboration

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (TSX: "UNI") (“Unisync") is pleased to announce the launch of a strategic alliance with Mark’s to supply quality branded safety boots across Unisync’s large scale Managed Clothing uniform contracts, commencing with one of Unisync’s premier airline clients.

This collaboration brings together the strength and diversity of Unisync, the leading Managed Service Clothing provider in North America and Mark’s, the largest supplier of safety boots in Canada. This partnership equips our contracted employees with boots that are fit for purpose, affordable and designed to improve health and safety standards by reducing slips, trips and falls on the worksite. Employees will be fitted and able to pick up their safety boots at any of the 380 Mark’s stores across Canada (known as L’Équipeur in Quebec).

This risk minimization is a key focal point for all Unisync customers. Unisync is the leading provider of corporate uniforms, excluding footwear, across multiple industry sectors from Defence to Law Enforcement, First Responders, Airlines and many more. This partnership with Mark’s allows Unisync to expand their product offering to now include footwear in a service-oriented manner.

“This initiative and partnership provide a national footprint of store locations for employees of our valued clients to try on their safety boots and receive the renowned Mark’s in-store service,” stated Unisync CEO Matt Graham. “The ability to broaden our range of products available to employees serviced through our long-term contracted eCommerce portals will expand our revenue base at minimal additional marginal cost as Unisync clients take advantage of this valuable service offering.”

“Our B2B business, Mark’s Commercial, allows us to provide Unisync with a footwear program solution that will enable their clients to shop Mark’s retail store network,” said Mark’s President PJ Czank. “Not only does this program provide Unisync clients with a convenient and easy way to get their footwear, it provides them with footwear that keeps them safer, drier, warmer and more comfortable.”

About Unisync
Unisync is a broad-based vertically integrated North American enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing, and off-shore outsourcing, including state-of-the-art web based B2B ordering, distribution, and program management systems. Unisync operates through two business units: Unisync Group Limited (“UGL”) and 90% owned Peerless Garments LP which has been producing operational uniforms and accessories to Canada’s Armed Forces for over 50 years.

UGL is a leading provider of full-service, managed apparel programs for major corporations and government-related entities. With an established broad-based geographical footprint across Canada and its recent expansion into the US marketplace through the establishment of a distribution and service facility in Henderson, Nevada, and a sales and service facility in Farmingdale, New Jersey, Unisync is well positioned for continued growth.

Media Inquiries for Unisync:
Telephone: 778.370.1725 or Email investorrelations@unisyncgroup.com
Media Inquiries for Mark’s:
Christina Bullock Manager, Communications 403.617.1872 christina.bullock@marks.com




