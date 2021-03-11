 

CorMedix Inc. Announces Contract Extension of Liz Masson-Hurlburt as Executive Vice President and Head of Clinical Operations

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today announced that it has entered into a new three-year Employment Agreement with Liz Masson-Hurlburt, currently Executive Vice President and Head of Clinical Operations. The new agreement terminates in March 2024, and may be extended annually thereafter upon mutual agreement.

“I am delighted that Liz has agreed to continue in her current role at this critical time as we are continuing to work toward a potential FDA approval of DefenCath and in parallel laying the groundwork for programs to advance DefenCath into other patient segments beyond hemodialysis,” said Khoso Baluch, Chief Executive Officer of CorMedix. “She has been instrumental in bringing the LOCK-IT 100 clinical study to a successful completion and assisting in the responses to the FDA during the review of the New Drug Application. Her expertise in clinical operations will be important as we develop potential indications for DefenCath in oncology and total parenteral nutrition.”

Ms. Masson-Hurlburt joined CorMedix in March 2018 and was instrumental in bringing the LOCK-IT-100 clinical study to a successful completion. Prior to CorMedix, she held several progressive management roles in clinical operations, most recently at Gemphire Therapeutics, as Vice President, Clinical Operations. Responsible for strategic and operational development activities, Liz has a passion for growing and developing highly engaged teams and assuring the highest standards for program execution. Liz received her B.A. in Leadership and Organizational Management from Bay Path College.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product DefenCath, a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. DefenCath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of a New Drug Application (NDA). The NDA was filed with FDA and the Company has been informed in a Complete Response Letter (CRL) that approval requires resolution of deficiencies at the third-party manufacturing facility. CorMedix also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrogels. The Company is also working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based therapies for rare pediatric cancers. Neutrolin is CE Marked and marketed in Europe and other territories as a medical device. For more information, visit: www.cormedix.com.

