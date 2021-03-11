 

Vertex Announces Partnership with BigCommerce to Deliver Streamlined Sales Tax Compliance Solution to Retailers

Relationship further supports growing compliance requirements amid the rapid acceleration of e-commerce industry

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, announced a partnership with BigCommerce, a proven e-commerce leader, to deliver sales and use tax automation to the BigCommerce Apps Marketplace. The partnership further expands the network of Vertex integrations connecting tax to ERP, procurement, billing and e-commerce systems, enabling retailers to seamlessly calculate tax for every transaction.

BigCommerce is an open SaaS cloud e-commerce platform that combines enterprise functionality with open-architecture and a broad application ecosystem. The integration with Vertex will empower thousands of B2B and B2C retailers across 150 countries and numerous industries who use BigCommerce with a robust sales and use tax solution, simplifying calculations, reporting and compliance.

“Transaction tax is an integral part of e-commerce; however, it can be difficult to manage because of frequently changing and complex requirements,” said Chris Jones, chief revenue officer at Vertex. “With the Vertex tax solution, BigCommerce retailers gain access to powerful technology for calculations and reporting, as well as the most up-to-date tax data, enabling them to scale global operations with confidence.”

In addition to streamlining compliance, Vertex also connects tax data to other business functions, such as procurement and the supply chain, optimizing resources and enabling strategic growth.

“Our partnership with Vertex further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. “Vertex shares our desire to help merchants sell more products in more jurisdictions and easily scale to maximize success. We look forward to working together to mutually support our customers as tax complexity continues to become more complex across the globe.”

The Vertex sales and use tax solution streamlines tax compliance as retailers add functions, locations and channels and provides continuously updated tax content across more than 19,000 global sales tax jurisdictions to ensure more accurate results. Vertex solutions connect to multiple business systems and provide a consistent view of tax across an organization.

To learn more about the Vertex and BigCommerce partnership, click here: http://vrtx.tax/GGhV30rsojf

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony, Vodafone and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,200 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Copyright 2021 Vertex, Inc. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

