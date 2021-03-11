Yield10 Bioscience to Present at Maxim Group’s 2021 Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

WOBURN, Mass., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, announces that Chief Executive Officer Oliver Peoples, PhD. will present at Maxim Group’s 2021 Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference to be held March 17-19, 2021.



Investors can view the Yield10 corporate presentation made by Dr. Peoples once they register for the conference here, and an archived replay of the presentation will be available via the conference website. Investors can also request a 1x1 meeting with management of Yield10 which will be arranged following the conclusion of the virtual conference event.