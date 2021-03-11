 

Bright Mountain Media Announces Release of Podcast Interview with The Wall Street Resource

Boca Raton, FL, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) (“Bright Mountain Media” or the “Company”), an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, today announced the release of a podcast interview conducted by Chief Financial Officer Edward Cabanas, with Jeff Kone from The Wall Street Resource.

In the podcast, Edward provides a corporate overview and discusses how Bright Mountain Media’s differentiated platform company model more efficiently connects brands and consumers as well as recent growth initiatives.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) is an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, efficiently connecting brands with targeted consumer demographics through the removal of middlemen in the advertising services process. The Company’s publishing division, led by Wild Sky Media, offers significant global reach through hyper-engaging content and multicultural audiences, reaching over 230 million users monthly as it tells the unique stories of our most diverse generation. The Company’s robust portfolio of websites includes Mom.com, CafeMom, LittleThings, MamásLatinas and many more. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes, ” and similar words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to close the proposed acquisition of Inform, Inc., any the realization of any expected benefits from such transaction if closed. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Bright Mountain Media, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:
Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
BMTM@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us




