 

Growing Adoption of Content-Driven Marketing Strategies Fueling Positive Growth for Tech Stocks

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Content marketing software is software that enables managing the content. It serves organizations by assisting them with the efficiency to manage and market the whole content with improved coordination. To the end-users, it is beneficial in a way that the software helps to customize the content and cut down the content production time. Unlike other methods of online content marketing, content marketing software markets the content by making predictions and drawing comparisons on the basis of existing customer need for information. The growing adoption of data-driven content marketing strategy, creates an ever-rising demand for analytics-based content marketing software, and increasing focus on personalized content, drive the content management software market. The software is used across various industries such as consumer goods, education, telecom, IT, retail, health care, travel & hospitality, government, transportation, media, entertainment, and logistics.   Active tech companies in the market this week include Moovly Media Inc. (OTCPK: MVVYF) (TSX-V: MVY), Slack Technologies, Inc., (NYSE: WORK), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM).

A report from Data Bridge Market Research said: "The growing adoption of content-driven marketing strategy will propel the growth of the market through 2028. The increase in the demand for such software by all sorts of industries will further boom up the market value. This software is in high in demand because they help to streamline the operations when coupled with advanced technologies like data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The rise in the demand and use of IT in the entertainment and education industry will further create lucrative opportunities for the market. Another reason for the increasing demand for such software is the increasing use of an omni-channel message by the companies to enhance the customer experience."

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCPK: MVVYF) (TSX-V: MVY) BREAKING NEWS:  Moovly Integrates with Microsoft AI and OneDrive - Moovly Media Inc. ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its first integration into the suite of Microsoft products. The two first integrations are with Microsoft AI (featuring Text To Speech) as well as Microsoft's OneDrive, its cloud storage product.

