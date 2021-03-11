 

U.S. and EU Kidney Groups Align for Global Innovation Consortium

World Kidney Day Announcement Precedes Virtual Patient-Led Global Summit

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP), the largest U.S. kidney patient organization, today joined the European Kidney Patients' Federation (EKPF) and the European Kidney Health Alliance (EKHA) in a new collaboration designed to expand the role of kidney patient consumers as central influencers in policy deliberations related to kidney research investments, more inclusive clinical trials, accelerated innovations, and improved health outcomes.

The collaborative effort will boost The Decade of the Kidney an AAKP global initiative, launched in 2019 for the 2020-2030 decade, to support a patient-led international consortium to drive kidney disease as a global health priority and to better align governmental regulatory and payment policies so that barriers blocking rapid entry of treatment innovations into consumer markets are removed. Internationally, kidney patients are equal partners in breakthrough efforts related to, artificial implantable organs and wearable kidney devices; improved diagnostics for disease detection, precision medicine and new biologics that slow or stop disease progression. The AAKP, EKPF, and EKHA announcement comes as the unique value of kidney patient insights (Read articles: CJASN Legitimization and Incorporation of Patient Preferences and CJASN Overview of Various Components of the Science of Patient Input) has gained traction among U.S. and global policy-makers and a rapidly expanding international network of experts dedicated to addressing the devastating human and societal costs of kidney diseases that impact over 850 million people world-wide. Kidney patient consumers are demanding an end to outdated, status quo dialysis and its staggeringly high mortality rates. They have been joined by allies including academic and medical researchers, clinical trial designers, innovators and capital market investors, companies, non-governmental and faith-based organizations, and governmental leaders. In October 2020, EKPF released a manifesto stating, "Patients must be involved in kidney health policy."

