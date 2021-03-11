Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients

 

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that 17 specializations have been awarded to seven Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners across the Americas (AMER), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions.

The following PartnerConnect Consulting partners have been awarded specializations in the second quarter of Guidewire’s fiscal year 2021, for the following Guidewire products and solutions:

  • Cognizant: InsuranceNow – U.S.; InsuranceSuite Integration – AMER; and Self-Managed Upgrades
  • EY: Digital – AMER; Digital – EMEA Global Delivery*
  • Hexaware: Digital – APAC
  • IKOR: BillingCenter – EMEA; PolicyCenter – EMEA
  • PwC: Testing Standards; ClaimCenter – EMEA Global Delivery; BillingCenter – EMEA Global Delivery; PolicyCenter EMEA Global Delivery; and Self-Managed Upgrades
  • Sollers: InsuranceSuite Integration – EMEA; and Digital – EMEA
  • TCS: PolicyCenter – EMEA; and PolicyCenter – AMER

“We congratulate our PartnerConnect Consulting partners who have achieved Guidewire specializations in the second quarter,” said Lisa Walsh, vice president, Consulting Partner Alliances, Guidewire Software. “Our PartnerConnect Consulting partners are world-class leaders in their respective fields and we are pleased to recognize them for their expertise and competency in helping our shared insurance customers transform their businesses with Guidewire products and solutions.”

Specializations are both regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a specific Guidewire product or solution, as validated by Guidewire certification achievements. The attainment of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities in a specific region. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.

Guidewire offers several specialization options for Consulting partner staff to differentiate themselves. Guidewire Education offers certifications for business analysts, quality analyst and developers. Recently, they launched new Certified Associate and Certified Ace designations for analysts, which help partners achieve the Guidewire Cloud Specialization and customers identify cloud-ready talent.

Please find more information about specializations on the Guidewire website here.

*The Global Delivery designation recognizes partners that have a large investment in the Guidewire practice, meet the skills requirements from a global perspective (not in region) and continue to meet the minimum number of references in region.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include over 10,000 consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter:

@Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.



