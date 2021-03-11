 

PyroGenesis Announces European Patent Office’s Intent to Grant Plasma Atomization (3D Printing) Patent; Increasing Productivity and Further Controlling Particle Size Distribution

MONTREAL, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") a Company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, is pleased to announce today that the European Patent Office has issued its intent to grant PyroGenesis a patent based on its prosecuted application for a “Plasma Apparatus for the Production of High Quality Powders at High Capacity”.

This patent relates to the production of high purity spheroidal powders for use in additive (3D printing) manufacturing, but which can also be used in hot isostatic pressing (HIP). Specifically, this patent aims at providing a simplified device geared to increasing productivity while at the same time allowing for further control over particle size distribution, thereby reducing overall costs. This patent has been filed for patent protection in an additional six different jurisdictions.

“European patents provide protection not only in the 38 member states of the European Patent Organization, but also in two extension states plus four validation states. This represents an area with approximately 700 million inhabitants1,” said Pierre Carabin, Chief Technology Officer of PyroGenesis. “This new addition to our intellectual property portfolio brings the total number of issued and pending patents held by the Company to 124, which is a historical high. We currently have 100 patent applications in progress, covering 19 families of invention. When combined with our significant know-how and trade secrets, we are continuing to create a formidable barrier to entry in the markets we serve.”

1 https://www.epo.org/about-us/at-a-glance.html 

“This European patent will further strengthen our position as a leader in powder production not only in Europe, but world-wide,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. “We have seen a steady increase in demand for plasma atomized powders and not only with respect to titanium alloys. With an increased production rate and a higher yield, we can now open up new markets where materials, that would normally have been too expensive to consider in additive manufacturing, can now be used economically. This type of innovation not only secures PyroGenesis’ position as a powder producer but, in management’s opinion, significantly increases the overall market potential for PyroGenesis’ powder offerings.”

