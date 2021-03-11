 

Aion Therapeutic Files 4 New Patent Applications (Including for the Treatment of Human Cancers)

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 15:01  |  55   |   |   

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) ("Aion Therapeutic" or the "Company") announced today that it has filed 4 new patent applications related to preparations of medicinal and psychedelic mushrooms. The patent applications include use of medicinal mushrooms for the treatment of human cancers including breast cancer, use of combination medical cannabis and medicinal mushroom preparations for the treatment of interstitial cystitis and other bladder diseases, and methods for producing emulsions and nano-emulsions for increasing bioavailability in these formulations. These new additions increase our intellectual property portfolio to a current total of 9 patent applications with more expected in the very near future.

Dr. Herbert A. Fritsche, Chief Science Officer of Aion Therapeutic and former Professor and Director of Clinical Chemistry at the University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center, stated, "Based on these recent discoveries, we believe that it may be possible to improve upon the effectiveness of standard treatments for certain cancers including breast cancer as well as offering a new therapy for the painful chronic condition known as interstitial cystitis." Dr. Fritsche continued, "We intend to announce the details of these very exciting discoveries now that the patents have been filed."

Graham Simmonds, Executive Vice Chair and CEO of Aion Therapeutic, commented, "I commend our medical and science teams, led by Dr. Stephen Barnhill and Dr. Herbert Fritsche for creating a robust intellectual property portfolio based on a sound patent strategy. In conjunction with our licensed medical cannabis partner Apollon Formularies Jamaica, Ltd, Aion is leveraging our unique position in a powerful way to combine medical cannabis and medicinal mushroom compounds for the treatment of serious diseases including cancer." Mr. Simmonds continued, "In addition, Aion will be utilizing psilocybin with certain cannabinoids to treat additional conditions such as major depressive disorder (MDD) at our new Aion Center for Psychedelic Psychiatry directed by Dr. Winston De La Haye in Jamaica. Strategically locating our operations in Jamaica allows Aion to operate and conduct clinical trials in a federally legal environment and thereby having a significant head start on patentable therapeutic formulation discoveries combining mushrooms (including psilocybin) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) with other medicinal mushroom and medical cannabis compounds while this type of combinatorial research with psilocybin remains illegal in most of the world."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aion Therapeutic Files 4 New Patent Applications (Including for the Treatment of Human Cancers) TORONTO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) ("Aion Therapeutic" or the "Company") announced today that it has filed 4 new patent applications related to preparations of medicinal and psychedelic mushrooms. The patent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Körber unveils next-generation cloud-based technology platform for supply chain at Elevate ...
Azelio has completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 596 million
Celebrity cosmetic doctor Dr Dan Dhunna Ranks His Top Five Lip Fillers
Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Mobile Health Application (mHealth Apps) Market to Reach US$ 315.4 Billion by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 44.4%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Sinopec Accelerates Hydrogen Energy Development to Build World-leading Clean Energy Chemical ...
Government Work Report sets goals for 2021
Hyundai Motor Offers First Peek at STARIA, New MPV with Premium and Futuristic Design
TAIGER takes a leap into global markets with ex-IBM's Bruno Di Leo joining its board of directors
VERSO Capital Successfully Closes Series Seed in NITRO Beverage Inc
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates Says WHO Recommended Ban on Vaping Will ...
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area