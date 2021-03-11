 

DGAP-DD Schaeffler AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.03.2021, 15:07  |  49   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.03.2021 / 15:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Spindler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaeffler AG

b) LEI
549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.200 EUR 26740.80 EUR
7.19 EUR 16055.27 EUR
7.195 EUR 11173.84 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.1960 EUR 53969.9100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-09; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


11.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64998  11.03.2021 



