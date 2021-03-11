Ingevity announces webinar series on business dynamics and strategic innovation efforts
Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) today announced that it will conduct a webinar series over the next six months to continue educating analysts and investors on the dynamics and macro trends influencing its businesses and some of the strategic innovation efforts the company is making in both operating segments to drive growth. The webinars will be conducted via teleconference and webcast and will be accessible on Ingevity’s Investor Relations site. The schedule is:
|
DATE
TIME
TOPIC
PRESENTERS
Apr 14,
2021
10:00
a.m. EST
Activated Carbon’s Runway with the Internal Combustion Engine
Ed Woodcock, EVP and President, Performance Materials; Mike Tschantz, Senior Director, Government Relations
May 26,
2021
10:00
a.m. EST
End Uses and Growth Opportunities for Engineered Polymers
Mike Smith, EVP and President, Performance Chemicals; Steve Hulme, Vice President, Engineered Polymers
Jun 30,
2021
10:00
a.m. EST
Innovative New Pathways for Activated Carbon
Ed Woodcock, EVP and President, Performance Materials; David Newton, Vice President, Corporate Strategy
Aug 25,
2021
10:00
a.m. EST
Outlook for Pine Chemicals and Rosin Industry Dynamics
Mike Smith, EVP and President, Performance Chemicals; Rich White, Vice President, Industrial Specialties
Sep 22,
2021
10:00
a.m. EST
Ingevity’s Growth and Innovation Pipeline
Erik Ripple, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer; David Newton, Vice President, Corporate Strategy
|
