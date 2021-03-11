Ingevity announces webinar series on business dynamics and strategic innovation efforts

 

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) today announced that it will conduct a webinar series over the next six months to continue educating analysts and investors on the dynamics and macro trends influencing its businesses and some of the strategic innovation efforts the company is making in both operating segments to drive growth. The webinars will be conducted via teleconference and webcast and will be accessible on Ingevity’s Investor Relations site. The schedule is:

DATE

TIME

TOPIC

PRESENTERS

Apr 14,

2021

10:00
a.m. EST

Activated Carbon’s Runway with the Internal Combustion Engine

Ed Woodcock, EVP and President, Performance Materials; Mike Tschantz, Senior Director, Government Relations

 

May 26,

2021

10:00
a.m. EST

End Uses and Growth Opportunities for Engineered Polymers

Mike Smith, EVP and President, Performance Chemicals; Steve Hulme, Vice President, Engineered Polymers

 

Jun 30,

2021

10:00
a.m. EST

Innovative New Pathways for Activated Carbon

Ed Woodcock, EVP and President, Performance Materials; David Newton, Vice President, Corporate Strategy

 

Aug 25,

2021

10:00
a.m. EST

Outlook for Pine Chemicals and Rosin Industry Dynamics

Mike Smith, EVP and President, Performance Chemicals; Rich White, Vice President, Industrial Specialties

 

Sep 22,

2021

10:00
a.m. EST

Ingevity’s Growth and Innovation Pipeline

Erik Ripple, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer; David Newton, Vice President, Corporate Strategy

