PROS Partners with ISB AG to Tackle Pent-up Demand for Pricing Excellence in DACH

The rise in buyer preference for digital channels has caused pricing complexity to increase exponentially. Pricing systems that generate consistent and harmonized prices across all go-to-market channels are the only way companies can meet the needs of today’s buyers while building customer trust and loyalty. A local partner with deep-rooted expertise in navigating complicated IT landscapes can drive a smooth implementation of these critical systems, ensuring companies can best serve their customers now while progressing towards bringing their full digital strategy to fruition.

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced a strategic partnership with ISB AG to expand the PROS implementation, integration and support capabilities to customers across Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The new partnership will deliver PROS industry-leading pricing software with ISB AG’s implementation expertise to customers with the ongoing support needed to enable future adoption of PROS solutions, helping to accelerate digital selling transformations in the region.

“Businesses are craving AI-based pricing solutions to meet buyers’ expectations for real-time, relevant pricing to drive digital selling initiatives that fuel revenue and margin growth,” said PROS Vice President of Alliances EMEA Lionel Chapurlat. “With its strong DACH footprint, proven domain and industry expertise, ISB AG is the right partner for PROS to deliver market-leading pricing solutions to meet these demands while extending our regional presence. Welcome, ISB AG, to the PROS partner ecosystem.”

For more than 10 years, ISB AG has supported all aspects of price management such as price analysis, price implementation and discount/bonus management. Implementing more than 1,000 projects, ISB AG brings a methodical, proven approach that has driven success for its customers over a 30-year history.

“The collaboration between ISB AG and PROS will enable customers to power pricing capabilities that best serve the buyers in their markets,” said ISB AG Vice President of Sales Industry Stefan Kröller. “Together, we will help B2B companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland achieve exceptional business results.”

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

ISB AG has been developing software solutions for many years, competently covering the areas of software engineering and IT consulting. As an innovative and software-independent IT service provider, ISB AG has been supporting industry and public administration customers with the implementation of their software projects for three decades. ISB AG offers sound IT consulting throughout all phases of the IT life cycle.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

