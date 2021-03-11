HCA Healthcare and Its Affiliated Hospitals in Texas to Contribute $250,000 For Winter Storms Relief Efforts

Texas is home to approximately 70,000 HCA Healthcare colleagues who work at the organization’s 46 affiliated hospitals and surgery centers and other sites of care across the state. Prior to the storm, HCA Healthcare’s enterprise emergency operations center in Nashville, a multi-disciplinary incident response team of nearly 200 members, was activated to provide support to its Texas hospitals. This 24/7 coordinated effort helped ensure hospitals had the resources needed to continue providing patient care before, during and after storms.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, today announced $250,000 in contributions on behalf of the organization and its affiliated hospitals in Texas to support relief efforts by charitable organizations, including the American Red Cross, in several communities throughout the state affected by February’s winter storms.

During the extended power outages brought on by the storms, HCA Healthcare hospitals set up onsite Mini-Marts to provide hospital staff access to critical household goods in short supply in their communities, including grab and go meals, fresh produce, hygiene kits and paper products. In some cases, fuel trucks were stationed at the hospitals to assist employees with transportation. Additionally, HCA Healthcare helped coordinate home repair services for colleagues’ homes that were damaged in the storms.

“Never before has a natural disaster directly impacted so many of our colleagues and our facilities, and it continues to affect the entire state,” said Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare. “I’m incredibly proud of the way our caregivers and teams in Texas stepped up to care for their neighbors and each other, and it is important that we are part of the recovery efforts.”

HCA Healthcare and its affiliated hospitals in Austin, El Paso, the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, San Antonio, Houston, Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley will contribute to the following organizations:

Medical City Healthcare, with 16 hospitals in North Texas, will provide $25,000 each to the North Texas Food Bank and the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

St. David’s HealthCare, a joint venture between HCA Healthcare, St. David’s Foundation and Georgetown Health Foundation in Central Texas, will provide $25,000 each to the Central Texas Food Bank and the Urban League.

HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division, which includes HCA Houston Healthcare and hospitals in South Texas and Corpus Christi, will provide $50,000 to the United Way Storm Relief Fund.

Methodist Healthcare, a 50/50 co-owned and operated partnership between HCA Healthcare and Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, will provide $50,000 to the San Antonio Area Foundation for the Community Pipe Repair Program Fund.

HCA Healthcare will provide $50,000 to the American Red Cross to directly help with relief efforts in Texas.

Over the last five years, HCA Healthcare has provided $4.5 million in financial support to the Red Cross for disaster relief efforts, including Hurricane Harvey in 2017. HCA Healthcare supports the Red Cross through a yearly $500,000 contribution to the organization’s Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP), which helps the Red Cross to respond immediately to disasters, help families during the recovery process and prepare people for future emergencies.

About HCA Healthcare

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services comprising more than 2,000 sites of care, including 185 hospitals, surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 32 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.

All references to “Company,” “HCA” and “HCA Healthcare” as used throughout this document refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005133/en/