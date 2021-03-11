Northern Trust Appoints East Region Head of Sales & Marketing

Northern Trust announced today that Tami Conetta has been named Head of Sales and Marketing for the Wealth Management business in the East Region. Conetta succeeds Stephanie Goforth who has been appointed Global Head of Sales and Marketing for Wealth Management at Northern Trust.

Tami Conetta, East Region Head of Sales & Marketing, Northern Trust Wealth Management (Photo: Business Wire).

“I am delighted to partner with Tami to continue the strong trajectory of growth and expansion our business has experienced during Stephanie’s tenure,” said Henry P. Johnson, President of the East Region for Northern Trust Wealth Management. “Tami’s experience at the firm, her reach in the community of advisors, and her strong track record of excellent results position her perfectly to lead our business development efforts in the Eastern U.S.”

Conetta joined Northern Trust in 2009 and most recently held the position of Chief Fiduciary Officer for the East Region, where she oversaw the administration of approximately $70 billion in AUM across 28 offices and was responsible for the oversight of a team of multi-disciplinary professionals who provide Northern Trust’s clients with comprehensive trust and wealth management services. She also served in the roles of Senior Corporate Counsel and Regional Trust & Advisory Practice Executive.

A graduate of Furman University and the University of Florida Levin College of Law, Conetta was a partner at two Florida-based law firms before joining Northern Trust. She was elected a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) in 2006 and is actively engaged in various leadership positions within ACTEC and the Florida Bar Association. She is also deeply involved in her home community of Sarasota where she has served on a number of prominent nonprofit boards.

