 

Northern Trust Appoints East Region Head of Sales & Marketing

Northern Trust announced today that Tami Conetta has been named Head of Sales and Marketing for the Wealth Management business in the East Region. Conetta succeeds Stephanie Goforth who has been appointed Global Head of Sales and Marketing for Wealth Management at Northern Trust.

Tami Conetta, East Region Head of Sales & Marketing, Northern Trust Wealth Management (Photo: Business Wire).

“I am delighted to partner with Tami to continue the strong trajectory of growth and expansion our business has experienced during Stephanie’s tenure,” said Henry P. Johnson, President of the East Region for Northern Trust Wealth Management. “Tami’s experience at the firm, her reach in the community of advisors, and her strong track record of excellent results position her perfectly to lead our business development efforts in the Eastern U.S.”

Conetta joined Northern Trust in 2009 and most recently held the position of Chief Fiduciary Officer for the East Region, where she oversaw the administration of approximately $70 billion in AUM across 28 offices and was responsible for the oversight of a team of multi-disciplinary professionals who provide Northern Trust’s clients with comprehensive trust and wealth management services. She also served in the roles of Senior Corporate Counsel and Regional Trust & Advisory Practice Executive.

A graduate of Furman University and the University of Florida Levin College of Law, Conetta was a partner at two Florida-based law firms before joining Northern Trust. She was elected a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) in 2006 and is actively engaged in various leadership positions within ACTEC and the Florida Bar Association. She is also deeply involved in her home community of Sarasota where she has served on a number of prominent nonprofit boards.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $347.8 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.



