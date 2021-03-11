Janus Henderson Wins Four Lipper Awards for US Funds

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG) was recognized in the 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards for its investment excellence in multiple categories. Granted annually, the Lipper awards highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund (Class N shares) received the Lipper award for the 3-year period ending November 30, 2020 in the U.S. Multi-Cap Core Funds category. The Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund is a U.S.-centric equity fund that invests opportunistically in what we believe are mispriced business models, unconstrained by sector and with flexibility across market cap. Through deep fundamental analysis, Janus Henderson portfolio managers seek to identify misunderstood and underappreciated companies that can generate long term capital appreciation.

The Janus Henderson Balanced Fund (Class D and N shares) received the Lipper award for both the 3-and-5-year period, respectively, ending November 30, 2020 in the U.S. Mixed-Asset Target Allocation Moderate Funds category. The Janus Henderson Balanced Fund seeks long term capital growth consistent with preservation of capital through large-cap growth equities paired with an actively managed intermediate-term bond strategy.

The Janus Henderson Global Real Estate Fund (Class I shares) received the Lipper award for the 5-year period ending November 30, 2020 in the U.S. Global Real Estate Funds category. The Janus Henderson Global Real Estate Fund seeks to provide investors total returns – both capital appreciation and current income – associated with global real estate growth and development. The Fund seeks to own a portfolio of the most compelling real estate equities listed on regulated exchanges throughout the world.

“We’re delighted our funds are being recognized in the prestigious Lipper Fund Awards,” said Enrique Chang, Global Chief Investment Officer at Janus Henderson. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s devotion to delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for our clients. We look forward to continuing our strong momentum and join Lipper in congratulating all of this year’s nominees and award recipients.”

“In a year that endured the impacts of an unprecedented global humanitarian crisis, in which markets reflected investors’ emotions of shock and optimism, there was a degree of solace in having one’s financial fortunes overseen by the stewardship of professional money managers,” said Robert Jenkins, Head of Research, Lipper, Refinitiv. “We congratulate the 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award winners and wish Janus Henderson continued success.”