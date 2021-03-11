 

Robotic Assistance Devices Announces Dealer Agreement with DSI

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 15:00  |  46   |   |   

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:AITX) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has entered into an agreement with DSI Security Services, recently ranked by Security Magazine as one of the top security companies with over 4,500 employees, and more than $100 Million in Annual Revenue. Through this agreement, DSI will now make all of RAD’s autonomous remote security solutions available to their clients.

“DSI continues to recognize the evolving nature of the security industry, and we are committed to providing the best solutions available to our customers,” said Eddie Sorrells, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel at DSI. “We have known the principals at RAD for some time, and believe their versatile and innovative solutions will be a natural fit for our company for many years to come,” Sorrells concluded.

DSI currently operates twenty-eight offices in thirty-three states across the U.S. Their clients include distinguished organizations nationwide. Both companies have indicated that several unique deployments of RAD solutions are now anticipated upon execution of the agreement.

“The RAD dealer channel keeps getting stronger as it expands,” said Steve Reinharz, President and CEO of RAD. “We’ve had DSI on our radar since the beginning and we’re thrilled that they’re now on board. Their impressive national penetration and customer base align perfectly with the high-profile end-users we have been attracting lately.”

Specifics of the agreement were not disclosed, however Reinharz stated that additional details will be announced when DSI’s opening orders are confirmed.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up, including circuit board design and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all of design elements, performance, quality and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT, ROSA, Wally, Wally HSO, AVA, or ROAMEO. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Robotic Assistance Devices Announces Dealer Agreement with DSI Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:AITX) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has entered into an agreement with DSI Security Services, recently ranked by Security Magazine as one …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
Eurofins Launches empowerDX COVID-19 Home Collection Kit on Amazon
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Together with Etesevimab Reduced Hospitalizations and Prevented ...
AVEO Announces Appointment of Mike Ferraresso to Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Robotic Assistance Devices Announces That Its ‘QuickShip’ Turnaround Time in Full Operation
05.03.21
Robotic Assistance Devices Announces Dealer Agreement with St. Moritz Security Services
01.03.21
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Announces Accelerated Order Activity - New Orders From Fortune Ranked Clients
23.02.21
Robotic Assistance Devices Announces Large Expansion Order Received from Fortune 50 Client

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
17
#RADArmy! KI gestützte Robotic Sicherheitstechnik