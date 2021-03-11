Robotic Assistance Devices Announces Dealer Agreement with DSI

“DSI continues to recognize the evolving nature of the security industry, and we are committed to providing the best solutions available to our customers,” said Eddie Sorrells, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel at DSI. “We have known the principals at RAD for some time, and believe their versatile and innovative solutions will be a natural fit for our company for many years to come,” Sorrells concluded.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:AITX) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has entered into an agreement with DSI Security Services, recently ranked by Security Magazine as one of the top security companies with over 4,500 employees, and more than $100 Million in Annual Revenue. Through this agreement, DSI will now make all of RAD’s autonomous remote security solutions available to their clients.

DSI currently operates twenty-eight offices in thirty-three states across the U.S. Their clients include distinguished organizations nationwide. Both companies have indicated that several unique deployments of RAD solutions are now anticipated upon execution of the agreement.

“The RAD dealer channel keeps getting stronger as it expands,” said Steve Reinharz, President and CEO of RAD. “We’ve had DSI on our radar since the beginning and we’re thrilled that they’re now on board. Their impressive national penetration and customer base align perfectly with the high-profile end-users we have been attracting lately.”

Specifics of the agreement were not disclosed, however Reinharz stated that additional details will be announced when DSI’s opening orders are confirmed.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up, including circuit board design and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all of design elements, performance, quality and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT, ROSA, Wally, Wally HSO, AVA, or ROAMEO. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.