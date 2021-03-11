 

Adobe Partners With All 50 US States to Modernize Digital Experiences for Citizens

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today unveiled it is partnering with government agencies in all 50 states to power their digital modernization through Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud. The partnerships exist across individual agencies at the state, county and city levels. Using Adobe Experience Cloud, governments are revamping their online presence, making their websites and apps easier to navigate, ensuring content is personalized and updated in real-time, and creating intuitive forms that work on any device. Governments have also adopted Adobe Document Cloud to optimize internal document workflows and Adobe Sign to power the entire e-signature process, reducing time spent on tasks such as applying for benefits, and drastically reducing paper waste.

“The COVID-19 pandemic greatly accelerated efforts to improve government services online, and popular consumer services now set the bar for experience quality across the board,” said Anil Chakravarthy, executive vice president and general manager, Digital Experience Business and Worldwide Field Operations, Adobe. “The public sector has unique hurdles from scalability to security, and Adobe’s FedRAMP-authorized solutions are tailored to address them while helping ensure ease-of-use and equitable access for citizens.”

The adoption of Adobe tools is also helping government agencies adhere to more sustainable business practices. For example, through resource-free workflows, Adobe Document Cloud turns 30 billion paper documents in the U.S. each year into digital documents. Adobe Experience Cloud helps enterprises eliminate over 100 billion pieces of junk mail annually through digital marketing offerings.

Adobe is also sharing an update on its Government Rapid Response Program, first introduced to support continuity during the pandemic when consumers rushed online to access government services. As vaccines ramp up, Adobe supports agencies and companies as they work to accelerate distribution. Adobe tools can be used to streamline enrollment tasks such as eligibility determination, appointment scheduling and personalized reminders, while e-signatures expedite document requests and minimize fraud. And with a greater need to inform the public on vaccine developments and guidance, Adobe can help teams manage and deliver content across web, email, mobile messaging and other channels.

