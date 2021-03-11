 

Wells Fargo Asset Management Wins Five Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

11.03.2021   

Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) today announced that it won five 2021 Refinitiv Lipper U.S. Fund Awards in recognition of consistently strong, risk-adjusted returns relative to its peers for 3-, 5-, or 10-year performance.

“We are honored that Refinitiv Lipper has once again awarded several of our mutual funds for their strong performance, especially during an unprecedented market and economic environment,” said WFAM CEO Nico Marais. “I am also proud to be recognized in three investment categories — multi-asset, equity, and fixed income — which we believe clearly highlights our expertise, talent, diversified capabilities, research, and collaborative culture.”

The Wells Fargo Index Asset Allocation Fund, administrator class, managed by Christian Chan, CFA; Kandarp Acharya, CFA; and Petros Bocray, CFA, FRM, is a consecutive multiyear award winner since 2014.

WFAM’s Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award Winners U.S. 2021 are shown in the following table:

Fund/class

Lipper classification

Winner years

Portfolio managers

Wells Fargo Index Asset Allocation Fund – Administrator

Mixed-Asset Target Allocation Moderate Funds

10-year period (out of 356 funds)

Christian Chan, CFA; Kandarp Acharya, CFA, FRM; and Petros Bocray, CFA, FRM

Wells Fargo Strategic Municipal Bond Fund – Institutional

Short-Intermediate Municipal Debt Funds

5-year period (out of 61 funds)

Robert Miller, Terry Goode, and Nicholos Venditti, CFA

Wells Fargo Strategic Municipal Bond Fund – Administrator

Short-Intermediate Municipal Debt Funds

10-year period (out of 46 funds)

Robert Miller, Terry Goode, and Nicholos Venditti, CFA

Wells Fargo Utility & Telecommunications Fund – Institutional

Utility Funds

3-year period (out of 42 funds)

Jack Spudich, CFA and Kent Newcomb, CFA

Wells Fargo Utility & Telecommunications Fund – Institutional

