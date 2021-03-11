Wells Fargo Asset Management Wins Five Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) today announced that it won five 2021 Refinitiv Lipper U.S. Fund Awards in recognition of consistently strong, risk-adjusted returns relative to its peers for 3-, 5-, or 10-year performance.

“We are honored that Refinitiv Lipper has once again awarded several of our mutual funds for their strong performance, especially during an unprecedented market and economic environment,” said WFAM CEO Nico Marais. “I am also proud to be recognized in three investment categories — multi-asset, equity, and fixed income — which we believe clearly highlights our expertise, talent, diversified capabilities, research, and collaborative culture.”