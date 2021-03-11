Pioneer Fund Wins Two 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

Amundi US is pleased to announce that Pioneer Fund, the firm’s oldest mutual fund dating back to 1928, has received two 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards in recognition of the Fund’s strong risk-adjusted performance relative to peers over periods of three and five years as of November 30, 2020. Pioneer Fund Class Y (PYODX) shares were recognized for performance in the Lipper Large-Cap Core Funds Classification, consisting of 536 share classes and 165 portfolios in the three year category and 486 share classes and 152 portfolios in the five year category.*

Pioneer Fund is the second-oldest mutual fund in the US and is recognized as one of the first mutual funds to deploy socially responsible investment criteria**, avoiding companies in the alcohol, tobacco and gaming industries for much of its history. In 2018, the Fund formally incorporated ESG criteria into its prospectus. The Fund flexibly allocates to both value and growth companies via a concentrated, nimble portfolio, designed to help investors navigate transitions between equity styles. The Fund's portfolio managers integrate ESG analysis into their investment process and evaluate ESG-related risks.

Jeff Kripke, Lead Portfolio Manager of Pioneer Fund, said, “We are pleased to win the 2021 Lipper Awards for large-cap core funds for the past three and five years. The awards recognize the strong results we achieved investing in quality, sustainable companies using ESG as an important consideration in our investment process.”

Robert Jenkins, Head of Research, Lipper, Refinitiv, said, “This year’s Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognized the steadfast resolve of award-winning managers and firms who successfully navigated one of the sharpest market downturns and recoveries on record enabling investors to maintain a level of economic confidence amidst a backdrop of uncertainty. In a year that endured the impacts of an unprecedented global humanitarian crisis, in which markets reflected investors’ emotions of shock and optimism, there was a degree of solace in having one’s financial fortunes overseen by the stewardship of professional money managers. We congratulate the 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award winners and wish Amundi US continued success.”