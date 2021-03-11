Lisa M. Buckingham Joins AIG as Executive Vice President, Global Head of AIG Enterprise Design and Life & Retirement Separation Initiatives

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Lisa M. Buckingham will join the company in April 2021 in the newly created role of Executive Vice President, Global Head of AIG Enterprise Design and Life & Retirement Separation Initiatives. Based in New York, Ms. Buckingham, 55, will report to President and Chief Executive Officer, Peter Zaffino.

Lisa Buckingham (Photo: Business Wire)

“AIG is undergoing transformative change and actively designing a simpler and more effective corporate structure as we pursue a separation of the Life & Retirement business from AIG through an initial public offering or sale of up to 19.9 percent, as an initial step,” Mr. Zaffino said. “Lisa brings significant expertise and leadership skills that will help drive the success of the separation and ensure that the organizational design of Life & Retirement and AIG’s remaining businesses, allow them to continue operating as market leading companies in their respective industries.”

Ms. Buckingham, who has more than 30 years of Corporate Management experience, joins AIG from Lincoln Financial Group where she served as Executive Vice President and Chief People, Place and Brand Officer. In this role, she focused on Organizational Design and Development, Leadership Effectiveness, Culture Building, Enterprise Communications, Brand and Advertising, Business Continuity and Talent Development.

“I am excited to join AIG as it begins a new era under the leadership of Peter Zaffino, and to work with Peter and the other members of his leadership team on the separation of the Life & Retirement business from AIG,” Ms. Buckingham said. “In this newly created role, I look forward to helping AIG unlock significant value for its shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Ms. Buckingham has been with Lincoln Financial for more than 12 years and has an extensive and accomplished background in people development and organizational design, and she has been recognized for her many achievements. In November 2018, Ms. Buckingham was elected a Fellow of the National Academy of Human Resources (NAHR), an honor considered the most prestigious in the field of human resources. In October 2017, she was named HR Executive of the Year by HR Executive Magazine. In February 2015, she was named one of the top 10 CHROs in a list published by Forbes.

