 

Lisa M. Buckingham Joins AIG as Executive Vice President, Global Head of AIG Enterprise Design and Life & Retirement Separation Initiatives

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Lisa M. Buckingham will join the company in April 2021 in the newly created role of Executive Vice President, Global Head of AIG Enterprise Design and Life & Retirement Separation Initiatives. Based in New York, Ms. Buckingham, 55, will report to President and Chief Executive Officer, Peter Zaffino.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005267/en/

Lisa Buckingham (Photo: Business Wire)

“AIG is undergoing transformative change and actively designing a simpler and more effective corporate structure as we pursue a separation of the Life & Retirement business from AIG through an initial public offering or sale of up to 19.9 percent, as an initial step,” Mr. Zaffino said. “Lisa brings significant expertise and leadership skills that will help drive the success of the separation and ensure that the organizational design of Life & Retirement and AIG’s remaining businesses, allow them to continue operating as market leading companies in their respective industries.”

Ms. Buckingham, who has more than 30 years of Corporate Management experience, joins AIG from Lincoln Financial Group where she served as Executive Vice President and Chief People, Place and Brand Officer. In this role, she focused on Organizational Design and Development, Leadership Effectiveness, Culture Building, Enterprise Communications, Brand and Advertising, Business Continuity and Talent Development.

“I am excited to join AIG as it begins a new era under the leadership of Peter Zaffino, and to work with Peter and the other members of his leadership team on the separation of the Life & Retirement business from AIG,” Ms. Buckingham said. “In this newly created role, I look forward to helping AIG unlock significant value for its shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Ms. Buckingham has been with Lincoln Financial for more than 12 years and has an extensive and accomplished background in people development and organizational design, and she has been recognized for her many achievements. In November 2018, Ms. Buckingham was elected a Fellow of the National Academy of Human Resources (NAHR), an honor considered the most prestigious in the field of human resources. In October 2017, she was named HR Executive of the Year by HR Executive Magazine. In February 2015, she was named one of the top 10 CHROs in a list published by Forbes.

# # #

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in approximately 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.



Wertpapier


