 

Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Intel Corporation today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3475 per share ($1.39 per share on an annual basis) on the company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on May 7, 2021.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC), is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.



