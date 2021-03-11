Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Intel Corporation today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3475 per share ($1.39 per share on an annual basis) on the company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on May 7, 2021.

