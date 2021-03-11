 

indie Semiconductor Unveils Revolutionary On Board Vehicle Diagnostics Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021   

indie Semiconductor, an Autotech solutions innovator which is currently in the process of becoming a public company through a planned merger with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (Nasdaq: THBR), a special purpose acquisition company, today launched a new on-board diagnostics (OBD) device, the OnBrD. The OnBrD is a complete hardware and software solution for high-performance OBD-II applications including vehicle tracking, geofencing, connectivity, real-time automotive diagnostics and black box event data recorders. Specifically, indie’s compliant line drivers and hardware controllers make the OnBrD a hot plug safe device, while its distinctive, highly integrated, single layer architecture supports both new and existing system platforms.

OBD-II solutions monitor a car's computer system and report trouble codes. The electronic control unit then uses a microprocessor to read inputs from various engine sensors in real time. When a reading is outside of the expected values, the system logs a diagnostic trouble code (DTC), which is read through the OBD port. Remote diagnostics are extremely valuable tools in preventive maintenance and scheduling vehicle service cycles, reducing downtimes and the risk of breakdowns.

“Telematics, remote diagnostics and black box event data recorders are rapidly proliferating across a wide range of automotive applications including fleet management of passenger and commercial vehicles,” said Paul Hollingworth, indie’s executive vice president of sales and marketing. “Leveraging our decade-plus of Autotech system-level expertise, indie has developed a truly breakthrough single chip OBD-II interface solution to accelerate Tier 1 time to market, while substantially reducing their bill of materials. At a higher level, today’s announcement reflects how indie is rearchitecting the vehicle of tomorrow today, addressing the market’s need for innovative platforms that enhance safety, deliver real-time diagnostics and support new and emerging high growth applications.”

According to Technavio, the automotive on-board diagnostics market is expected to grow by $35 billion from 2020 to 2024 driven by the growing focus on remote monitoring and system management. Factors such as the shift in focus from OBD hardware and OBD software, and the integration of OBD with telematics will have a significant impact on the growth of the automotive OBD market value during the forecast period.

