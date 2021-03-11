ImmunityBio Announces Novel ACE2 Decoy COVID-19 Therapeutic that Shows High Binding to SARS-CoV-2 Variants and Neutralizes Live Viruses

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced it is developing a novel hAd5 ACE2 Decoy therapeutic vaccine to neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including the E484K and N501Y mutations. The company presented the results in an oral presentation at the 28th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) and published the positive findings of high binding affinity to the variants in preprint server, bioRxiv entitled: “A recombinant ACE2 triple decoy that traps and neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 shows enhanced affinity for highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants.”

The hAd5 ACE2 Decoy candidate is based on modified ACE2 receptors that would compete with ACE2 on the cells of respiratory tract for binding of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The ACE2 Decoy would trap the virus, preventing it from infecting cells and facilitate clearance of the virus from the body. ImmunityBio’s advanced molecular dynamic simulation capability previously reported in December was leveraged to design the ACE2 Decoy so it would have higher affinity for the virus, including SARS-CoV-2 variants, than natural ACE2 found on cells.

“The rapid mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, predominantly in the structure of the spike protein, and the emergence of variants over-taking the ‘first wave’ virus poses a real threat to our ability to end the pandemic,” said Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., Executive Chairman of ImmunityBio. “Our goal is to outsmart these variants by trapping them with decoy versions of the ACE2 receptor, and the findings we presented at CROI show our lead ACE2 Decoy binds with even greater affinity to the concerning viral variants with E484K and N501Y mutations. These promising results warrants our decision to advance a second hAd5 therapeutic vaccine into clinical development.”

hAd5 ACE2 Decoy Therapeutic

The CROI presentation, titled “A SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing ACE2 Decoy Shows High Affinity for N501Y and L452R Variants,” highlighted ImmunityBio’s development of a recombinant protein construct designed to act as a ‘decoy’ human angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor that would compete with ACE2 on cells of the respiratory tract to bind the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. An effective, high-affinity decoy could potentially be used as a COVID-19 therapeutic by out-competing human ACE2 receptors for binding to SARS-CoV-2 S RBD, thereby inhibiting infection events in vivo. It also has the potential to be used as a prophylactic that might be administered to individuals at high risk for infection as a complement to vaccination to assure protection.