Phillips 66 Releases Inaugural Human Capital Management Report

“Our people are among the brightest in the industry,” said Phillips 66 Chairman and CEO Greg Garland. “Creating an environment where they can thrive helps our company play a pivotal role in solving one of the most important issues of our time: how to meet the world’s growing energy needs while achieving a lower-carbon future.”

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) today published its inaugural Human Capital Management Report, a comprehensive look at the company’s approach to building a high-performing organization, with workforce metrics, details on the employee experience, and insight on the culture that makes Phillips 66 a premier workplace for its 14,300 employees.

The report chronicles some of the company’s responses to the unprecedented challenges of 2020, including the pandemic, a series of natural disasters and social unrest. Garland, noting the company’s achievements during the volatile year, said 2020 “revealed in our people a remarkable ability to innovate, solve problems creatively, work together and achieve excellence.”

The Phillips 66 report covers, among other things:

The key principles that shape the company’s human capital management strategy.

Phillips 66’s efforts to build a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

The benefits that cultivate an environment where all employees can thrive.

The full report can be found at https://phillips66.com/hcmr.

