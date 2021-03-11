 

Phillips 66 Releases Inaugural Human Capital Management Report

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) today published its inaugural Human Capital Management Report, a comprehensive look at the company’s approach to building a high-performing organization, with workforce metrics, details on the employee experience, and insight on the culture that makes Phillips 66 a premier workplace for its 14,300 employees.

“Our people are among the brightest in the industry,” said Phillips 66 Chairman and CEO Greg Garland. “Creating an environment where they can thrive helps our company play a pivotal role in solving one of the most important issues of our time: how to meet the world’s growing energy needs while achieving a lower-carbon future.”

The report chronicles some of the company’s responses to the unprecedented challenges of 2020, including the pandemic, a series of natural disasters and social unrest. Garland, noting the company’s achievements during the volatile year, said 2020 “revealed in our people a remarkable ability to innovate, solve problems creatively, work together and achieve excellence.”

The Phillips 66 report covers, among other things:

  • The key principles that shape the company’s human capital management strategy.
  • Phillips 66’s efforts to build a more inclusive and diverse workforce.
  • The benefits that cultivate an environment where all employees can thrive.

The full report can be found at https://phillips66.com/hcmr.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company’s master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,300 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $55 billion of assets as of Dec. 31, 2020. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.



