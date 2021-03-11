Zealand Pharma: on Track for Potential First Product Launch and Establishing Commercial Operations in the United States

Copenhagen, March 11, 2021 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announced financial results for the 12-month period from January 1 to December 31, 2020.

In 2020, a number of significant milestones were achieved by Zealand Pharma, including filing the company’s first New Drug Application (NDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the dasiglucagon auto-injector and pre-filled syringe and establishing a commercial organization in the U.S. through the integration of staff and assets from the Valeritas acquisition and the hiring of key external talent. With the growth, Zealand’s total number of employees has increased by approximately 50%. In addition, the company continues to progress on the early and late-stage clinical pipeline and strengthened its balance sheet by securing a total of DKK 795 million in private placements.

Financial results for the full year 2020

Revenue of DKK 353.3 million / USD 54.2 million (2019: DKK 41.3 million / USD 6.2 million).

Net operating expenses of DKK 1,092.1 million / USD 166.9 million (2019: DKK 629.3 million / USD 94.2 million).

Operating result for the year of DKK -792.4 million / USD -121.1 million (2019: DKK -587.9 million / USD -88.1 million).

Cash including marketable securities amounted to DKK 1,257.6 million / USD 192.2 million at year-end (2019: DKK 1,380.5 million / USD 206.8 million).

Business highlights and updates for Q4 2020 and the period thereafter

Dasiglucagon auto-injector and pre-filled syringe for severe hypoglycemia: Strengthened US commercial operations and continued to progress commercial launch readiness ahead of potential FDA approval.

Announced data from first Phase 3 trial for dasiglucagon in congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI).

Dapiglutide for the treatment of Short Bowel Syndrome: Dosed first patients in phase 1b multiple ascending dose study.

Strengthened the US commercial model by adding robust business analytics capabilities and a modernized digital and virtual marketing mix.

In January of 2021, secured a total of gross DKK 749.0 million through a direct issue and private placement of approximately 4.0 million new shares to institutional and professional investors, including participation from the CEO and CFO of Zealand Pharma.

In March of 2021 the company hosted a virtual R&D day and Q&A session focusing on the company’s R&D strategy, peptide platform and early and late-stage clinical portfolio.

Emmanuel Dulac, President and Chief Executive Officer at Zealand Pharma, comments: