 

VERB Technology Company, Inc. Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Without Warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 15:08  |  39   |   |   

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) (“VERB” or the “Company”), a rapidly emerging market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications, today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 9,375,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $1.60 per share in a registered direct offering. No warrants will be issued in connection with the transaction. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.
  
This offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252167) previously filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

Before investing in this offering, interested parties should carefully review the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, as well as the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and the offering.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) is rapidly emerging as the market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications. With offices in California and Utah, USA, VERB provides next-generation software applications to sales-based organizations in more than 60 countries and 48 languages. The Company’s proprietary, patented, and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results, with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. VERB’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company’s technology is also integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms. For more information, please visit www.verb.tech. 

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements about the timing of the closing of the offering. These forward-looking statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports Form 10-Q, as well as in the registration statement, prospectus supplement and prospectus relating to the offering. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
888.504.9929
investors@verb.tech

Media Contact:
855.250.2300, ext.107
info@verb.tech 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VERB Technology Company, Inc. Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Without Warrants NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) (“VERB” or the “Company”), a rapidly emerging market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
VERB Partners with Vlad Kachur, Top Social Media Influencer for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs, to Drive Awareness of Livestream eCommerce App
09.03.21
VERB Technology to Present and Meet with Investors on a One-on-One Basis at 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2021
04.03.21
VERB Readies Release Of Much Anticipated Interactive Video Integration With Microsoft Outlook; Offers Expansive Beta Program For Small Businesses Impacted By COVID
24.02.21
VERB to Offer Its Livestream eCommerce App Free to All Small Businesses in the U.S. Affected by the Pandemic

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.08.20
17
Wie weit läuft die noch? Aussichtsreicher OTC-Wert