 

PLUMAS BANCORP TO ACQUIRE FEATHER RIVER BANCORP, INC.

RENO, Nev., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bancorp (“Plumas”) (Nasdaq: PLBC) and Feather River Bancorp, Inc. (“Feather River”) announced today the signing of a definitive merger agreement (the “Agreement”) whereby Plumas will acquire Feather River in a stock and cash transaction valued at approximately $21 million (the “Transaction”). As of December 31, 2020, on a pro forma consolidated basis, the combined company would have approximately $1.3 billion in assets, $1.1 billion in deposits, and operate 14 branches throughout Northeastern California and Western Nevada.

Feather River, headquartered in Yuba City, California, is the parent company of Bank of Feather River, a 13-year-old bank with approximately $182 million in assets as of December 31, 2020. Bank of Feather River operates from its sole location in Yuba City.

“We are thrilled to announce our merger agreement with Bank of Feather River,” said Andrew J. Ryback, President and Chief Executive Officer, Plumas Bancorp. “From Quincy to Yuba City, our companies share a connection to the people and businesses who have built their livelihoods alongside California’s winding Feather River. Bringing together the team of local experts at Bank of Feather River with Plumas Bank’s technology and small business expertise offers even greater services for the Yuba City marketplace. We look forward to providing long-term value to our combined shareholders, clients, team members, and the communities we serve.”

“We are excited about the opportunity to join forces with Plumas, bringing two pristine performing banks together to carry on our focus of providing our customers, employees and all of our stakeholders with superior products, services and support,” said Julie A. Morehead, President and Chief Executive Officer of Feather River, who will continue with Plumas following the acquisition. “Gaining access to Plumas’ network of offices and extensive product lines allows us to expand our footprint and offerings beyond the Yuba-Sutter communities we have served for the past 13 years. There are many similarities in our institutions and the small communities we serve. This combination will afford the two organizations the opportunity to utilize our combined years of experience to continue to deliver the outstanding experience our customers have come to expect.”

