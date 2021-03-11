Health Advocate Receives NCQA Certification for HEDIS Measures

“We’re incredibly proud to once again be included in this select group,” said Abbie Leibowitz, M.D., F.A.A.P., Chief Medical Officer, Founder and President Emeritus of Health Advocate. “Earning NCQA Measure Certification is a rigorous process and demonstrates Health Advocate’s longstanding commitment to leveraging data to improve health outcomes for our members.”

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Advocate , a leading provider of integrated health advocacy, well-being, and population health benefits programs, announced today that its engage2Health (e2H) Health Insights Dashboard has received the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Measure Certification for the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) measures. Health Advocate utilizes HEDIS measures within the Dashboard to create a unique, tailored experience for its clients and their members.

The logic algorithm within the Health Insights Dashboard earned NCQA Measure Certification for Breast Cancer Screening, Cervical Cancer Screening, Colorectal Cancer Screening, and Persistence of Beta-Blocker Treatment after a Heart Attack metrics.



The Health Insights Dashboard is an in-depth, customizable analytics and reporting platform offered to hundreds of Health Advocate clients. Among its attributes, the Dashboard provides:

Insights into key performance indicators, risk assessment, and predictive modeling



The ability to more effectively target population health needs and identify and implement interventions



Actionable information to improve the health of their workforce and reduce medical costs

As a key component of Health Advocate’s industry-leading work in population health management, the Dashboard’s algorithms are at the heart of the company’s wellness and chronic care programs, identifying candidates for program participation and tracking outcomes.

Since its introduction in 1993, HEDIS has evolved to become the gold standard in managed care performance measurement. HEDIS measures are now used by approximately 90 percent of all managed care organizations to evaluate performance in areas ranging from preventive care and consumer experience to heart disease and cancer. NCQA’s HEDIS Measure Certification is precise, automated testing that verifies compliance with HEDIS Specifications and satisfies the source code review portion of the NCQA HEDIS Compliance Audit.