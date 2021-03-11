Get Ultimate Building Protection With Trex Commercial Products’ Smoke Baffle

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, more than 100,000 commercial building fires occur each year in the U.S., resulting in thousands of injuries and deaths, along with over $2 billion in damages*. If not properly contained, smoke can lead to reduced visibility, making it difficult for building occupants to identify and follow exit paths. In addition to health and fatality risks, smoke can also cause serious and costly property damage.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the event of a fire, smoke – the largest cause of fire-related deaths – can travel just as fast as flames, posing major safety risks to a building and its occupants. To provide optimal protection against the spread and impact of smoke, T r ex Commer c ial Products , a leading national provider of architectural railing systems, has introduced a new Smoke Baff l e System engineered to serve the safety and aesthetic needs of today’s commercial settings.

A smoke baffle, also known as a “draft curtain,” corrals heat and smoke into curtained areas to prevent the spread and to help facilitate safe building evacuation. A study published in the Journal of Fire Protection Engineering also found that a draft curtain can reduce sprinkler activation time by up to 15%**, allowing for faster sprinkler activation in the event of a fire.

“A smoke control system is critical for the safety of any commercial building to enhance safe exit routes, minimize property damage and save lives,” said Laura Rygielski Preston, president of Trex Commercial Products. “Staying true to our commitment to safety and style, Trex Commercial Products’ new Smoke Baffle System offers the ultimate marriage of form and function and ensures the utmost protection against the spread of smoke.”

Engineered to meet today’s fire codes for commercial buildings, Trex Commercial Products’ Smoke Baffle System is designed to both contain and prevent the spread of smoke along ceilings. The draft curtain utilizes ½" laminated glass held in place by an aluminum glass channel, creating a virtually invisible glass curtain that resists high temperatures.

Available in clear glass or with frosted or digitally printed finishes, this sleek smoke screen is customizable and can be mounted below or flush with a finished ceiling, allowing seamless integration in mezzanine spaces, such as stairways and other open concept areas, to prevent smoke from rising to upper levels.

To learn more about Trex Commercial Products, please visit www.trexcommercial.com

* https://www.usfa.fema.gov/downloads/pdf/statistics/v19i3.pdf

** https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/1042391507080813

About Trex Commercial Products

A division of Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX], Trex Commercial Products is a national leader in architectural railings for commercial applications. Based in Minneapolis, Minn., the company engineers and markets pre-engineered railing systems, aluminum systems and custom railing solution. Since 1990, Trex Commercial Products has built an industry-leading reputation for quality and dedication to customer service and is committed to elevating all people’s abilities to safely access and enjoy amazing life experience. To learn more about Trex Commercial Products, visit www.trexcommercial.com.

About Trex Company, Inc.

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be named one of the 2020 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Fortune magazine. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com . You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

