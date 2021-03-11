 

CANAQUEST SIGNS MEDICINAL CANNABIS EDUCATION PARTNERSHIP WITH THE CANADIAN CANNABIS DISPUTE RESOLUTION CENTRE

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CANAQUEST MEDICAL CORP (OTC Markets: “CANQF”) (the "Company" or “CanaQuest”), a Life Science/Pharmaceutical Company developing health products utilizing cannabinoid molecules and other botanical compounds (pharmaceutical grade), is pleased to announce its new partnership with the Canadian Cannabis Dispute Resolution Centre ("CCDRC"), a national organization that has developed cannabis-related education and training programs, both domestically and internationally, to assist different levels of government, the private sector, industry-specific organizations and associations.

The CCDRC/CanaQuest partnership will serve to raise global awareness. The common theme of all education relates to conflict resolution, which can be mitigated through education. A critical component of the partnership will be its focus on promoting scientifically backed evidence, pre-clinical data and published research papers of Dr. Steven Laviolette and his 13-person team at Western University in Canada.

 For the past 20 years, Dr. Laviolette and team have studied the effects of cannabinoids on mental health and wellness. Their research focuses on using cannabinoids for the development of novel pharmacotherapies to address anxiety, depression, addiction, schizophrenia and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Treena Reilkoff, a Trauma Informed Mediator and Facilitator with the CCDRC stated, “We are pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with CanaQuest. Our common goal is the recognition that medicinal cannabis is an alternative treatment to traditional pharmaceuticals and through education about the practicality and safety of medicinal cannabis, barriers and stigmas are reduced. The CCDRC is pleased to provide education and consulting services to help prevent cannabis-related workplace conflicts from escalating.” 

Paul Ramsay, CanaQuest Co-founder and President, added, “Our joint recognition of the importance of education and of people being able to have self-determination in their choices of prescriptions are the key drivers of this partnership.“

About CanaQuest Medical Corp:

CanaQuest Medical Corp is a Life Science/Pharmaceutical Company developing health products utilizing cannabinoid molecules and other botanical compounds (pharmaceutical grade). The Company is the industry partner for research and product development with Dr. Steven Laviolette, a professor and neuroscientist, who has 20 years of research experience in the field of mental health and cannabinoids and oversees a team of 13 scientists at Western University. The Company’s research is focused on the use of cannabinoids for the development of novel pharmacotherapies for mental health, such as anxiety, depression, addiction, schizophrenia, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder “PTSD”. CanaQuest has identified the regulatory pathways to obtain Drug Identification Numbers (DINs) for its two Master Formations, MentanineRx and MentabinolRx in Canada and the USA.

