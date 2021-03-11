HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Widens International Reach of Documentary Film TREES - A PLANETARY TREASURE by Creating Alternate Version for Middle East Markets

BMEP CEO Marvin Williams noted that the company’s ability to enhance the documentary in this manner is a point of pride for the production team because it highlights the company’s ability to create multiple experiences around a set feature while still retaining the essence of the original Intellectual Property. The creation of this alternate version of “Trees – A Planetary Treasure” will continue to follow the standard BMEP production workflow of maintaining an efficient and cost-effective production delivery approach. Since the “Trees” project is IP, i.e. a “soft” product, delivering the project for viewing consumption in the Middle East is not only achievable but also cost-effective and potentially profit-enhancing, as it allows an entirely new market to experience the documentary in a manner and style more relevant to their culture.

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that Big M Entertainment Pictures (BMEP) will increase its international reach for TREES – A PLANETARY TREASURE by creating an alternate version suitable to the Middle East region. This alternate version will provide a similar visual experience as the US version but will be narrated by Maged El Masry, a highly recognizable celebrity throughout the Middle East, and will include a slightly adjusted score more appropriate to the intended audience.

Mr. Williams stated, “From a production standpoint, creating an alternate version for a specific region or territory is not reinvention. However, by paying attention to the cultures of respective territories we are able to expand the film’s reach to an audience that it might not otherwise resonate with. We are extremely fortunate that Maged El Masry has agreed to provide the narration for this adaptation. Mr. Masry is a well-known and respected celebrity personality who commands a great deal of theatrical attention in the Middle East and also maintains a major TV presence in the region spanning multiple genres including scripted, non-scripted and competition series formats. He has starred in a host of major network and theatrical releases in the Middle East and is also working with Hosam Ibrahim on developing projects here in Hollywood.”

Hosam Ibrahim, the Music Supervisor and Original Music Soundtrack Composer of the film, added, “I am pleased to have my good friend and mega-star Mego” Maged El Masry joining us for the alternate Middle Eastern version of ‘Trees – A Planetary Treasure.’ I am also pleased that Marvin pushed the envelope and rather than simply adding subtitles or translation, opted to include a well-known and respected international personality from the region, which I believe will significantly increase the film’s reach to that population.”

Both the US version and the Middle Eastern version of “Trees – A Planetary Treasure” are now considered to be in post-production. Updates on each version’s progress as well as any further announcements within the “Trees – A Planetary Treasure” IP universe will be provided as the projects continue to develop.

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him with more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com and/or http://www.bigmentertainment.com

