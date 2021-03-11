 

HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Widens International Reach of Documentary Film TREES - A PLANETARY TREASURE by Creating Alternate Version for Middle East Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that Big M Entertainment Pictures (BMEP) will increase its international reach for TREES – A PLANETARY TREASURE by creating an alternate version suitable to the Middle East region. This alternate version will provide a similar visual experience as the US version but will be narrated by Maged El Masry, a highly recognizable celebrity throughout the Middle East, and will include a slightly adjusted score more appropriate to the intended audience. 

BMEP CEO Marvin Williams noted that the company’s ability to enhance the documentary in this manner is a point of pride for the production team because it highlights the company’s ability to create multiple experiences around a set feature while still retaining the essence of the original Intellectual Property. The creation of this alternate version of “Trees – A Planetary Treasure” will continue to follow the standard BMEP production workflow of maintaining an efficient and cost-effective production delivery approach. Since the “Trees” project is IP, i.e. a “soft” product, delivering the project for viewing consumption in the Middle East is not only achievable but also cost-effective and potentially profit-enhancing, as it allows an entirely new market to experience the documentary in a manner and style more relevant to their culture.

Mr. Williams stated, “From a production standpoint, creating an alternate version for a specific region or territory is not reinvention. However, by paying attention to the cultures of respective territories we are able to expand the film’s reach to an audience that it might not otherwise resonate with. We are extremely fortunate that Maged El Masry has agreed to provide the narration for this adaptation. Mr. Masry is a well-known and respected celebrity personality who commands a great deal of theatrical attention in the Middle East and also maintains a major TV presence in the region spanning multiple genres including scripted, non-scripted and competition series formats. He has starred in a host of major network and theatrical releases in the Middle East and is also working with Hosam Ibrahim on developing projects here in Hollywood.”

Hosam Ibrahim, the Music Supervisor and Original Music Soundtrack Composer of the film, added, “I am pleased to have my good friend and mega-star Mego” Maged El Masry joining us for the alternate Middle Eastern version of ‘Trees – A Planetary Treasure.’ I am also pleased that Marvin pushed the envelope and rather than simply adding subtitles or translation, opted to include a well-known and respected international personality from the region, which I believe will significantly increase the film’s reach to that population.”

Both the US version and the Middle Eastern version of “Trees – A Planetary Treasure” are now considered to be in post-production. Updates on each version’s progress as well as any further announcements within the “Trees – A Planetary Treasure” IP universe will be provided as the projects continue to develop.

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV  production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him with more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit  https://hqgeinc.com and/or http://www.bigmentertainment.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Daniel Gallardo Wagner
Info@hqgeinc.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Widens International Reach of Documentary Film TREES - A PLANETARY TREASURE by Creating Alternate Version for Middle East Markets LOS ANGELES, CA, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that Big M Entertainment Pictures (BMEP) will increase its international reach for TREES – A PLANETARY TREASURE by creating …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
HQGE Reports 550 Million Share Reduction in Total Outstanding Common Shares
26.02.21
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Posts Updated Video Interview with Marvin Williams
24.02.21
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Enlists Hollywood Veteran Hosam Ibrahim as Music Supervisor and Original Music Soundtrack Composer for Upcoming Documentary Film ‘Trees - A Planetary Treasure’
17.02.21
HQGE Confirms It Has No Plans for Stock Split in 2021
11.02.21
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Plans to Release Periodic Updates of Its Ongoing Development and Production Schedules