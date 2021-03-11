 

SPYR Technologies, Applied MagiX Introduce Planned Apple HomeKit Products and Accessories

NEW YORK, NY, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPYR Technologies (OTC Pink: SPYR) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Applied MagiX, spent this week introducing the public to the product categories and products that Applied MagiX will both develop and source to drive revenue for the companies.  The plan will kick off by offering products that fall into 2 categories, “essential home accessories” and “essential HomeKit products,” which Applied MagiX will source from trusted partners and vendors, along with some accessories as well, according to the company.

Initially, both SPYR and Applied MagiX appear to be focused, and rightly so, on generating revenue, establishing distribution channels, and testing the shopping experience at Applied MagiX’s online store that is currently under construction at https://appliedmagix.com.

After carefully doing its due diligence on the technology sector and any potential acquisitions that could give SPYR a competitive edge, the company chose to embrace the Internet of Things (IoT) industry and the Smart Home market, and then SPYR promptly acquired Applied MagiX.  What SPYR got is an IoT company and registered Apple developer that develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar Smart Home market.  It has proven, thus far, to be a wise choice as the company’s CEO and founder, Dr. Harald Zink, has demonstrated a methodical approach to just how Applied MagiX will grow its footprint in the Apple HomeKit Smart Home market and deliver revenue for SPYR. 

Generating revenue and growing the company’s available capital will set the “new and improved” SPYR apart from its days in the uber-competitive gaming industry and offer a verification, of sorts, that SPYR’s leadership has done its homework and is advancing the company in exactly the right direction.

In this week’s announcement, SPYR and Applied MagiX didn’t limit the introduction of upcoming products to any set number of offerings; however, they did announce an initial list of some of the sourced “essential HomeKit products” that Applied MagiX will offer customers who are looking for Smart Home options, including a HomeKit secure video camera, and HomeKit contact, security and environment sensors that offer a range of functions to smarten up a customer’s home.  Smart sensors are used with Apple’s HomeKit platform to detect changes in and around your home, such as changes in motion, temperature, humidity, the opening and closing of doors and windows, and then those changes prompt other connected devices to react, like lights, locks, and thermostats.

