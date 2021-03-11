 

Sunshine Biopharma Receives Notice of Allowance for a New Patent Application Extending Protection of Adva-27a in Europe Until 2033

MONTREAL, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (OTC PINK: “SBFM”), a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs today announced that it has received a “Notice of Allowance” from the European Patent Office for a new patent application covering Adva-27a, the Company’s flagship anticancer compound. This newly issued patent contains new subject matter and extends the proprietary protection of Adva-27a in Europe until 2033. The equivalent patent in the United States was issued in 2019 (US Patent Number 10,272,065) and similarly covers Adva-27a until 2033. The Canadian Intellectual Property recently issued a Notice of Allowance for the analogous patent in Canada. Sunshine Biopharma is the sole owner of all intellectual property rights pertaining to Adva-27a, including the first Adva-27a patent issued in the United States in 2012 (US Patent Number 8,236,935).

“We are very excited about this significant extension of proprietary protection for Adva-27a,” said Dr. Steve N. Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. “With a total population of nearly 450 million people, the European Union represents a significant market for Adva-27a once approved for marketing,” he added.

About Sunshine Biopharma’s Adva-27a

Adva-27a is a unique anticancer compound targeted for multidrug resistant cancer. Tests conducted to date have demonstrated the effectiveness of Adva-27a at destroying Multidrug Resistant Cancer Cells, including Pancreatic Cancer cells, Small-Cell Lung Cancer cells, Breast Cancer cells, and Uterine Sarcoma cells. Clinical trials for Pancreatic Cancer indication are planned to be conducted at McGill University’s Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Canada.

About Sunshine Biopharma and COVID-19 Treatment

In addition, to working on the development of Adva-27a, Sunshine Biopharma is engaged in the development of a treatment COVID-19. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the causative agent of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed the lives of over 2.6 million people worldwide since it first appeared in December 2019. There are currently no drugs that can effectively arrest replication of the virus in people who have contracted the illness. On May 22, 2020, Sunshine Biopharma filed a provisional patent application for several molecules which were designed by computer-aided modeling to inhibit the Coronavirus proteases, thus shutting down the ability of the virus to multiply. Sunshine Biopharma has since completed the synthesis of four such molecules and identified a lead compound, SBFM-PL4. On February 1, 2021, Sunshine Biopharma entered into an exclusive license agreement with the University of Georgia for two Anti-Coronavirus compounds which the University of Georgia had previously developed and patented. Sunshine Biopharma is currently advancing the development of these two compounds in parallel with the Company’s own SBFM-PL4 by conducting a transgenic mice study in collaboration with the University of Georgia. The mice being used in the study have been genetically engineered to express the human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (hACE2) transmembrane protein in their lungs making them susceptible to lethal infection by SARS-CoV-2. The SARS-CoV-2 virus uses the hACE2 receptor to gain entry into human cells to replicate. The goal of the study is to determine if Sunshine Biopharma’s protease inhibitors will protect the hACE2-transgenic mice from disease progression and death following infection with SARS-CoV-2. Should these mice studies prove successful, Sunshine Biopharma plans to submit the results to the FDA for authorization to conduct testing on actual COVID-19 patient volunteers in a Phase I clinical trial setting. The implications of a COVID-19 treatment becoming available are vast. This is particularly the case in view of the fact that some of the variants emerging around the world are more virulent and may escape neutralization by the current vaccines.

