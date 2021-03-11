Bioventus Reports First Patients Enrolled in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of MOTYS (PTP-001) for the Treatment of Knee OA

DURHAM, N.C., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a leader in solutions for innovative healing, reported that the first patients have been enrolled and dosed in its Phase 1 open-label, dose-escalation study of MOTYS (PTP-001) with Dr. Shailesh Patel, M.D. at Coastal Carolina Research Center, South Carolina. MOTYS is a placental tissue particulate comprised of amnion, chorion and umbilical cord tissue from full-term, healthy births and is provided sterile in micronized form.



The study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of MOTYS (PTP-001) to treat osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee. Researchers are enrolling 20 patients with each patient receiving a single injection of PTP-001. Patients will be followed up to evaluate local and systemic reactions to the drug candidate, as well as to assess any improvements in pain and mobility over the course of this clinical study.

Current treatments for knee OA are limited to corticosteroids and hyaluronic acid (HA) injections. Other options to manage pain, like opioids, are associated with high risks. Bioventus is one of several market leaders in HA therapy used to treat osteoarthritis knee pain with the largest portfolio of HA products including DUROLANE, GELSYN-3 and SUPARTZ FX and believes products such as PTP-001, fill a need and provide more options for physicians and patients in an osteoarthritis market that is growing in scope with the aging population.

“The announcement that the first patients have been enrolled and dosed in this Phase 1 clinical study of PTP-001 is an important milestone for Bioventus especially given the challenging environment many clinical research centers are navigating due to COVID-19,” said Alessandra Pavesio, Senior Vice President and Chief Science Officer, Bioventus. “This trial represents the first of multiple studies that Bioventus intends to conduct to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of our innovative biologic drug candidate designed to treat a prevalent, growing and debilitating condition like knee osteoarthritis, which significantly affects the quality of life of more than 14 million Americans.”