 

Vera Bradley Creates New Limited-Release Minnie Mouse-Themed Patterns in Partnership with Disney Parks

– “Minnie’s Garden Party” and “Minnie’s Garden Dots” debut today

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with Disney Parks, Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA), the iconic women’s fashion and lifestyle brand, has created two limited-release Minnie Mouse-themed novelty patterns called Minnie’s Garden Party and Minnie’s Garden Dots, both of which debuted today.

Vera Bradley drew inspiration from Disney Parks’ annual Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival when designing Minnie’s Garden Party, which features Minnie Mouse fashionably frolicking through a garden of large-scale spring flowers. The polka dots – a nod to Minnie’s signature polka dot dress – and bows in Minnie’s Garden Dots celebrate the character’s unparalleled ability to accessorize.

Daren Hull, Vera Bradley Brand President, noted, “The juxtaposition of nostalgia and whimsy has always been at the heart of Vera Bradley, so we are especially excited to celebrate one of the most iconic women in animation and culture, Minnie Mouse, with our newest collection for Disney ParksMinnie’s Garden Party and Minnie’s Garden Dots.”

The Minnie’s Garden Party and Minnie’s Garden Dots collection features 20 items, including backpacks, crossbody bags, totes, a travel bag and various travel items, plush throw blankets, and several coordinating accessories. The limited-release collection is exclusively available for in-store shopping at Vera Bradley at Disney Springs. Customers can also purchase the collection online at www.shopDisney.com and www.verabradley.com, or by calling Vera Bradley at Disney Springs at (407) 828-0040 during store hours to place a phone order.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.
Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

CONTACTS
Vera Bradley Investors:
Julia Bentley, VP of Investor Relations and Communications
jbentley@verabradley.com
(260) 207-5116

Vera Bradley Media:
877-708-VERA (8372)
Mediacontact@verabradley.com

