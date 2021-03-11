 

Altus Group Pledges its Commitment to Advance Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

CEO Mike Gordon joins coalition to advance equality in business community

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today that CEO Mike Gordon joins nearly 2,000 CEOs who have pledged to take action to advance diversity, equity and inclusion (“DEI”) in the workplace through the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion coalition.

By signing on to this commitment, Altus Group is pledging to continue to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion.

“We are committed to fostering and preserving a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion where employees can openly address challenges, present opportunities, and share perspectives,” said Mike Gordon, CEO of Altus Group. “The unique experiences that each employee brings with them to work helps contribute to the growth, success and innovative spirit that has made Altus Group a strong business that continues to lead the commercial real estate industry.”

“We’ve made great strides to promote diversity, equity and inclusion across the company – and there is more to be done. With this pledge, I commit to continuing to make Altus Group a trusting place, to have complex and sometimes difficult conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion, expand our unconscious bias education, be guided by best practices, and to engage with our Board of Directors and stakeholders on DEI to be held accountable for our progress. I’m proud to be the executive sponsor of our DEI Committee and look forward to continuing our efforts to make Altus Group an employer of choice,” added Gordon.

With this pledge, Altus Group is taking a step towards effecting positive change by expanding its DEI strategy. A diverse and inclusive workforce facilitates community, but also drives innovation and creativity. A recent study found that 85 percent of those surveyed reported that diversity is a key component to fostering innovation.

The collective of nearly 2,000 signatories have already shared more than 1,400 best known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative’s unified hub, CEOAction.com.

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,200 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together nearly 2,000 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Altus Group Limited
Elizabeth Lambe
Senior Manager, Global Communications
416-641-9787
elizabeth.lambe@altusgroup.com

Camilla Bartosiewicz
Vice President, Investor Relations
416-641-9773
camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com




