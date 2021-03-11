 

Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Konsum REIT approves dividend of EUR 0.40

11.03.2021 / 15:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Broderstorf, 11 March 2021 - The Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A14KRD3), which took place today as a virtual Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies, approved a dividend of EUR 0.40 per share for the 2019/2020 financial year.

In addition, the actions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the terms of office in the financial year 2019/2020 were approved at the Annual General Meeting. DOMUS AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft/Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Berlin, was elected as auditor for the financial year 2020/2021. In addition, a new Authorised Capital 2021/I was formed and a resolution was passed on the creation of a new authorisation to issue bonds with warrants and/or convertible bonds with the possibility to exclude the subscription right as well as on the amendment of the existing Conditional Capital I. In addition, the Annual General Meeting passed a resolution on the authorisation to acquire and use treasury shares including the authorisation to exclude subscription rights as well as the cancellation of acquired treasury shares and capital reduction as well as on the authorisation to use derivatives in the context of acquisition of own shares and of the exclusion of the subscription and tender rights. The Annual General Meeting also approved an amendment to the Articles of Association and approved the compensation system for the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board.

Over 51 % of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting (share capital of the Company at the time of convening the Annual General Meeting: 35,155,938 shares). All agenda items were approved by a large majority. The detailed voting results are available on the Company website at https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/annual-general-me ....

