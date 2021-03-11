Clevertouch by Boxlight Helps to Refresh Technology for The British Academy

The British Academy is the UK’s national academy for the humanities and social sciences that is committed to equality, diversity, and inclusion in all that they do. In their endeavor to modernize their workplace technology, the Academy selected the Clevertouch UX Pro displays because of its state-of-the-art features such as Super Glide Touch for fluid writing experiences, infinity whiteboarding, and connectivity to Zoom and Microsoft Teams applications.

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced that The British Academy, located in London (U.K.) selected the Clevertouch UX Pro interactive touchscreen displays to modernize their workplace technology.

For a full case study on The British Academy, please visit Boxlight or Clevertouch.

