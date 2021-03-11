Shelly O’Neill Stoneman to Lead Government Relations for BAE Systems, Inc.

In her new role, Shelly O'Neill Stoneman will assume responsibility for all government relations activities for BAE Systems, Inc. (Photo: BAE Systems)

In her new role, Stoneman will assume responsibility for all government relations activities for the company, overseeing BAE Systems, Inc.’s relationships with members of Congress, the Department of Defense and other Executive branch organizations, as well as state government leaders.

Stoneman will report to BAE Systems, Inc. president and CEO Tom Arseneault, and serve as a member of the Inc. senior leadership team. She will also serve as a director on the BAE Systems, Inc. Board of Directors.

“Shelly has already proven that she’s a strong senior leader who can work effectively across the company, throughout the Pentagon and across the aisle to ensure we deliver for our customer,” said Tom Arseneault, BAE Systems, Inc. president and CEO. “I look forward to her joining the Senior Leadership Team and continuing to strengthen our engagement with the government.”

Shelly is currently the company’s vice president for Executive Branch and International Government Relations, serving as BAE Systems, Inc.’s primary liaison to the Pentagon, State Department, Intelligence Community, and the White House. She also supports the company covering foreign military sales and direct international commercial sales through engagement with the U.S. government and foreign embassies.

Prior to joining BAE Systems, Stoneman had a distinguished career of nearly 15 years of public service, including serving as the Special Assistant to the Secretary of Defense and White House Liaison for three Secretaries of Defense under the Obama Administration. From 2009-2011, she also worked in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs, where she served as Special Assistant to the President and was responsible for the defense and national security legislative portfolio. Earlier in her career, she served on Capitol Hill, working for a Senate committee, as well as a Member of the House Appropriations Committee.

Stoneman will succeed Frank Ruggiero, who will remain with the company as a Legacy Fellow, advising the office of the CEO, for the coming months.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005600/en/