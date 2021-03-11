 

Smart Clothing Market Size Will Reach USD 5622.2 Million By 2026 at a CAGR of 19% - Valuates Reports

11.03.2021, 15:30  |  47   |   |   

BANGALORE, India, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Clothing market is Segmented by Type -  Second Generation Product, First Generation Product, Third Generation Product, Application - Sports Industry, Medical Industry, Military, Others. This report covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast from 2021 to 2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Apparel Category.

The global Smart Clothing market size is projected to reach USD 5622.2 Million by 2026, from USD 1852.2 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 19.0% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of smart clothing market size are:

  • Increasing demand for monitoring bodily activities through sensors.
  • Rising adoption by various industries like sports, military and healthcare. 

Inquire For Sample:  https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-1K439/Smart_Clot ...

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE SMART CLOTHING MARKET SIZE

The increasing adoption of smart clothing by professional sports teams around the globe is expected to drive the growth of smart clothing market size. Overuse and a lack of adequate warm-up are the leading causes of sports injuries, which result in sprains and strains. The cost of preventable injuries in the professional athletics industry can jeopardize the industry's performance. The use of smart clothing has the potential to minimize or eradicate the majority of preventable injuries.

Growing application in the medical & military industry is expected to drive the growth of smart clothing market size. Smart clothing is seen as a way to revolutionize healthcare, and it is hoped that widespread use of garments used to track health or assist with treatment would minimize dependency on expensive equipment and a strained healthcare system. Clothing that can monitor chronic diseases or illnesses, aid in the care of an aging population, or make patients more comfortable when in a hospital or treatment center is seen as a way to add value, improve health insights, and cut costs. In the same way, smart clothing is used in the military to increase visibility into the health of the individual soldier as well as providing overall battlefield insights.

