New President for Green Star Products

Joseph LaStella, now ex-President of Green Star stated, "I will be 81 years old in a couple of months, it is time to turn our Company to younger people who have the talents to push this Company to its rightful position in the industry. Many of our stockholders first heard of Kristy Hunt at the 2021 Stockholders Meeting. The Company received many emails praising Kristy’s contribution to the meeting. Miss Hunt is a smart, seasoned, and capable leader, and will be a great President.”

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Green Star Products, Inc. (USOTC: GSPI) has announced it now has a new president. Miss Kristy Hunt has been appointed President of Green Star Products, Inc.

Some of President Hunt’s previous projects include:

Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos

Designed and implemented a new process to dispatch special operations communication equipment for the Army, Navy & Air Force

Rockwell Collins – Aviation Division of Rockwell International

Upon acquiring Sony Trans Com, created a strategic planning process to improve project communications between engineering and production

American Diabetic Association – Streamlined the process by which the association was able to obtain public donations more efficiently

Kristy Hunt Homeopathic Research Foundation – Owner and operator, supporting homeopathic research

President Hunt stated, “We now have an opportunity to capitalize on all the technology Joe LaStella has created and brought to the Company. We now need a strong, experienced management team to take that technology and turn it into cash flow.”

Joseph LaStella also stated, “I am returning to private research and, of course, I will assist Kristy and the Company in any way I can, if needed. I hope our stockholders welcome and assist Kristy in her new capacity to lead our Company into the ever-changing Environmental Industry, and through the world pandemic and beyond.”

