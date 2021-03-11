 

New President for Green Star Products

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Green Star Products, Inc. (USOTC: GSPI) has announced it now has a new president. Miss Kristy Hunt has been appointed President of Green Star Products, Inc.

Joseph LaStella, now ex-President of Green Star stated, "I will be 81 years old in a couple of months, it is time to turn our Company to younger people who have the talents to push this Company to its rightful position in the industry. Many of our stockholders first heard of Kristy Hunt at the 2021 Stockholders Meeting. The Company received many emails praising Kristy’s contribution to the meeting. Miss Hunt is a smart, seasoned, and capable leader, and will be a great President.”

Some of President Hunt’s previous projects include:

  • Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos
  • Designed and implemented a new process to dispatch special operations communication equipment for the Army, Navy & Air Force
  • Rockwell Collins – Aviation Division of Rockwell International
  • Upon acquiring Sony Trans Com, created a strategic planning process to improve project communications between engineering and production
  • American Diabetic Association – Streamlined the process by which the association was able to obtain public donations more efficiently
  • Kristy Hunt Homeopathic Research Foundation – Owner and operator, supporting homeopathic research

President Hunt stated, “We now have an opportunity to capitalize on all the technology Joe LaStella has created and brought to the Company. We now need a strong, experienced management team to take that technology and turn it into cash flow.”

Joseph LaStella also stated, “I am returning to private research and, of course, I will assist Kristy and the Company in any way I can, if needed. I hope our stockholders welcome and assist Kristy in her new capacity to lead our Company into the ever-changing Environmental Industry, and through the world pandemic and beyond.”

Also, please read press release dated December 21, 2020, "New Research Data Indicates 99.9% Effective Against the COVID-19 Virus" regarding Viro Spectrum Shield (VSS) a proprietary blend of natural herbs and native plants. See https://vssmt.net/ for more information and testimonials (use coupon code GSPI30 at check out).

About Green Star Products

Green Star Products, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: GSPI) is an environmentally friendly Public Company creating innovative and cost-effective products to improve the quality of life and the environment. For more information please go to our website https://gspiusa.com/

Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, its dependence on third-party suppliers, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic filings.

CONTACT:

Kristy Hunt, President
Green Star Products, Inc.
kristy@gspiusa.com
https://gspiusa.com/




