 

Eco Innovation Group Announces LOI for Next Step in the Development of Next-Gen Supercritical Extraction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 15:39  |  64   |   |   

VAN NUYS, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being and the advancement of green energy solutions, is excited to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) with Fluitron, Inc. (“Fluitron”), a Pennsylvania-based advanced pressure technology manufacturing company, for the development and manufacturing of a fully functional prototype based on the specialized non-CO2 supercritical extraction technology licensed to ECOX by Glytech, LLC (“Glytech”), as announced by the Company on March 4, 2021.

According to the LOI, Fluitron is in the process of further development of a prototype of the patent-pending technology for ECOX. Once this process has been completed, the Company will be able to proceed with commercial development.

The prototype will be based on Glytech’s innovative supercritical extraction technology, for which the Company now holds an exclusive license. This technology utilizes a non-CO2 solvent and cofactors to extract selected bioactive compounds from plant materials to create a fluid output that is superior in viscosity to the output of current CO2 -based extraction methods, while streamlining time, energy, and capital costs. This technology is ideal for reproducibly isolating compounds such as licensed Cannabis extraction products and active compounds for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and other markets.

“Fluitron has been a market leader in pressure and extraction engineering expertise for more than 40 years. We know that this innovative technology is in the best place for development,” commented Julia Otey-Raudes, President and CEO of Eco Innovation Group. “We believe this technology represents a revolutionary step in extraction technology for high-value plant-based products, including Cannabis products. I look forward to providing further updates as we move this process forward.”

About Fluitron

Fluitron Incorporated is a manufacturing company specializing in high pressure equipment since 1976. Fluitron’s workforce is devoted to providing exceptional products and service.

About Eco Innovation Group

Eco Innovation Group was founded by Inventors and Business Professionals to help nurture and catalyze the most innovative and impactful products and services, and to deliver those innovations to the world, improving the quality of life in our communities and the world around us, while delivering value to our shareholders. At ECOX, we are dedicated to developing and commercializing successful products. But we will never lose sight of the fact that we exist, first and foremost, to help people and improve life on the planet we all share. We take our Social Responsibility Contract seriously in all our endeavors. It is not only what we do. It is who we are. For more information, visit www.ecoig.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eco Innovation Group Announces LOI for Next Step in the Development of Next-Gen Supercritical Extraction VAN NUYS, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being and the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Eco Innovation and Marijuana Company of America Deepen Partnership Around Supercritical Extraction Technology Through Share Exchange Agreement
18.02.21
Eco Innovation Launches Social Media Presence on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook