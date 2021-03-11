Eco Innovation Group Announces LOI for Next Step in the Development of Next-Gen Supercritical Extraction

According to the LOI, Fluitron is in the process of further development of a prototype of the patent-pending technology for ECOX. Once this process has been completed, the Company will be able to proceed with commercial development.

VAN NUYS, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being and the advancement of green energy solutions, is excited to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) with Fluitron, Inc. (“Fluitron”), a Pennsylvania-based advanced pressure technology manufacturing company, for the development and manufacturing of a fully functional prototype based on the specialized non-CO2 supercritical extraction technology licensed to ECOX by Glytech, LLC (“Glytech”), as announced by the Company on March 4, 2021.

The prototype will be based on Glytech’s innovative supercritical extraction technology, for which the Company now holds an exclusive license. This technology utilizes a non-CO 2 solvent and cofactors to extract selected bioactive compounds from plant materials to create a fluid output that is superior in viscosity to the output of current CO 2 -based extraction methods, while streamlining time, energy, and capital costs. This technology is ideal for reproducibly isolating compounds such as licensed Cannabis extraction products and active compounds for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and other markets.

“Fluitron has been a market leader in pressure and extraction engineering expertise for more than 40 years. We know that this innovative technology is in the best place for development,” commented Julia Otey-Raudes, President and CEO of Eco Innovation Group. “We believe this technology represents a revolutionary step in extraction technology for high-value plant-based products, including Cannabis products. I look forward to providing further updates as we move this process forward.”

About Fluitron

Fluitron Incorporated is a manufacturing company specializing in high pressure equipment since 1976. Fluitron’s workforce is devoted to providing exceptional products and service.

About Eco Innovation Group

Eco Innovation Group was founded by Inventors and Business Professionals to help nurture and catalyze the most innovative and impactful products and services, and to deliver those innovations to the world, improving the quality of life in our communities and the world around us, while delivering value to our shareholders. At ECOX, we are dedicated to developing and commercializing successful products. But we will never lose sight of the fact that we exist, first and foremost, to help people and improve life on the planet we all share. We take our Social Responsibility Contract seriously in all our endeavors. It is not only what we do. It is who we are. For more information, visit www.ecoig.com.